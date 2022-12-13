KRAS supplies 100th Medium Range Surface-to-Air missile(Barak 8) kit to Indian Armed forces

KRAS supplies 100th Medium Range Surface-to-Air missile kit to Indian Armed forces The kit, according to a press release from the company, is a component of the MRSAM Air Defence Missile, which Rafael Advanced Defence Systems Ltd. and the DRDO jointly developed.

Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems Pvt Ltd (KRAS) on Tuesday rolled out the 100th Medium Range Surface to Air Missile Kit for delivery to the Indian Armed Forces. According to a release from the company, the kit is part of the MRSAM Air Defence Missile jointly developed by Rafael Advanced Defence Systems Ltd and DRDO and manufactured in collaboration with Indian industry comprising both private and public sector players including MSMEsSpeaking on the occasion, Baba N Kalyani Chairman, and Managing Director, Bharat Forge Ltd said KRAS is proud to accelerate the delivery of the 100th MRSAM Missile Kit for the Indian Armed Forces. "This delivery is not only a shining example of synergy between India & Israel and the private and public sector but also reinforces our commitment to Atma Nirbhar Bharat as envisioned by our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi".He also added that "apart from the missile kits, we will extend our support in Maintenance and Repair Operations of in service Air Defence Missile Systems to the Armed Forces," Kalyani said. Yoav Har-Even President and CEO Rafael said the Israeli firm has been a reliable partner to the Indian Armed Forces for almost three decades and these missile kits are a testimony of our commitment to Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.KRAS, being a joint venture is a testament to the enhanced cooperation between Israel and India in the strategic defence sector, as it leverages the technology of Rafael with the engineering strength of the Kalyani Group, he added