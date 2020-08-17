KP’s Pakistan Digital City expected to create 30,000 jobs The project will help thousands of IT and computer science graduates in the country to find jobs, who at present lack access to suitable opportunities By News Desk - August 17, 2020 0 115 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will finalise the masterplan for Pakistan Digital City in October 2020, which is expected to create around 30,000 jobs, according to KP government officials. According to a report published in Arab News, the project will be located in KP’s Haripur district. The report further added that around 4.5 hectares of land have already been allotted for the project while more land is expected to be procured for expansion adding that the private investors will be able to lease land. The Pakistan Digital City in KP is expected to become a digital hub with technology incubators, software houses, mobile, computer and communications equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturers setting up facilities in its vicinity which will create around 30,000 jobs. The report added that the project will help thousands of Information Technology (IT) and computer science graduates in the country to find jobs, who at present lack access to suitable opportunities. Earlier in 2018, KP had launched the ‘Digital KP’ policy aimed at creating employment opportunities for the country’s youth. https://profit.pakistantoday.com.pk...al-city-expected-to-create-30000-jobs-report/ ----------