KP to construct motorways under PPP mode PESHAWAR: Public Private Partnership Committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday accorded approval for the construction...

The approval was accorded in a meeting of the Public Private Partnership Committee held here with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair.Besides, Provincial Minister Fazal-e-Shakoor Khan and Advisor to KP CM on Communication & Works (C&W) Riaz Khan, Chief Secretary Dr. Shahzad Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, Secretaries Finance and C&W, Advocate General Shumail Butt, Managing Director (MD) Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority (PKHA) and other committee members attended the meeting.Briefing the forum about financial/technical feasibility and other aspects of Peshawar-D I Khan and Dir Motorways, it was told that both the projects were technically and financially viable. The 360 kilometres long Peshawar-D.I. Khan will be constructed at a total cost of Rs 261.6 billion.Copyright Business Recorder, 2021