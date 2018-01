Blasphemy law should be made more lethal and effective and abusers of this law should be made an example.



We cannot compromise this law due to a bunch of nut heads misusing it.

Infact incidents like these can't even be termed as the misuse of the law. Such murders have nothing to do with the law.



Again, the govt is responsible for this. If I am reassured that the who commits blasphemy against my beloved Prophet PBUH will be penalized according to the Islamic law, I will never ever think about taking the law in my own hands.

People have strong trust deficit and hence they take the law in their hands.

Cut the hands of the thief, stone the rapist, punish the who commits blasphemy, then we'll see kay who takes the law in their hands.

