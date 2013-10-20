What's new

KP Small Dams

Irrigation Department Infrastructure


Sr No Name
1Flow Irrigation Schemes85 Nos
2Total Length of Govt. Canals3519 Km
3Lift Irrigation Scheme45 Nos
4Storage Dams16 Nos
5Tube Wells962 Nos
6Surfce Drains2818 km
7Sub surface Drains2045km
8Flood Protection Embarkment & Spurs332 Km
 
