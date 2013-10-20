KP Small Dams

Small Dams in KPK | Conservation of Irrigation and Drinking water
Irrigation Department Infrastructure
|Sr No
| Name
|1
|Flow Irrigation Schemes
|85 Nos
|2
|Total Length of Govt. Canals
|3519 Km
|3
|Lift Irrigation Scheme
|45 Nos
|4
|Storage Dams
|16 Nos
|5
|Tube Wells
|962 Nos
|6
|Surfce Drains
|2818 km
|7
|Sub surface Drains
|2045km
|8
|Flood Protection Embarkment & Spurs
|332 Km
|
