Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Planning and Development department (P&D) observed “serious shortcomings and inconsistencies” in a report outlining plans for Special Economic Zone of Hattar and Rashakai.

It noted that the projects were designed for FDI yet an appendix referred to Pakistan as one of the most dangerous countries in the world, ranked fourth in the Global Terrorist Index. The documents ascribed high demand for pharmaceutical products to casualties from terrorist attacks. The P&D department observed that “such damaging statements can repel FDI.”

