KP presents Rs 1.118 Trillion ($7.2b) budget for FY2021-22

hydrabadi_arab

Jul 31, 2015
Pakistan
Pakistan
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra unveiled on Friday the provincial budget 2021-22 with a total outlay of Rs1.118 trillion.

Taking to Twitter after presenting the budget in the provincial legislature, Jhagra said: “Pakhtunkhwa has fulfilled its promise with the Government employees; a record increase of more than 37% in pay and allowances, while also providing a handsome housing allowance in line with @ImranKhanPTI vision of housing for all.”


According to the budgetary document, all government employees will get 10% ad-hoc relief allowance, 20% increase in functional or sectoral allowance (for those who are not drawing any special allowance), and 75 minimum increase in housing allowance.

The KP CM’s special assistant on information tweeted: “A moment of pride for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to come up with its 1st ever budget to cross the trillion rupee threshold. Budget for 2021-22 comes as development-focused budget with an increase in development funds reaching 371B pkr.”

He said major tax reliefs have been announced in the budget 2021-22, including 0% agriculture land tax and professional tax beside high rebates and amnesty schemes for tax-payers.

Budget 2021-22: KP announces 'record' increase in salaries, allowances

RealNapster

RealNapster

May 6, 2015
Pakistan
Pakistan
KP needs to start taxing houses larger than 20 Marla. Here the concept of large houses is very common which is negatively effecting agricultural land.
 
Falcon26

Falcon26

Dec 24, 2015
United States
United States
KP’s budget almost matches Sindh’s budget even though the population of KP is much smaller.
 
