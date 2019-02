The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have established pickets outside different jails of the province to computerise data of criminals setting free from jails as well as to re-arrest them found involved in other cases.The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have established pickets outside different jails of the province to computerise data of criminals setting free from jails as well as to re-arrest them found involved in other cases.A spokesman of the police department said in order to keep strict vigilance on the movements and activities of criminals , complete data was being computerised.He said all criminals data along with finger prints, CNIC, mobile number and past criminals records were being provided to police across the province.Along this, police also save all data i.e finger prints and pictures of criminals who after completion of their imprisonment set free from different jails so as the habitual criminals cannot evade police arrest in case of committing crime again.In the process, KP police during the current month have computerised data of 320 criminals who were released from jails after completion of their imprisonment. police completed computerisation of data of 96 criminals Mardan 22, Charsadda 15, Nowshera 11, Swabi 15, Buner 14, Lower Dir 37, Abbottabad 15, Haripur 10, Mansehra 23, Kohistan Upper 1, Kohat 22, Karak 5, Bannu 25, Lakki Marwat 2 and DI Khan 7.Likewise, the process of computerisation of complete record of all criminals throughout the province was going on with break neck speed which had also been made available to police on their duty points. Moreover, analysis of any particular incident had to be done in a very short time through various information technology gadgetry i.e VVS, IVS, CRVS, utilizing the data collected through Criminal Identification Agency ( CIA ).It is worth mentioning that KP police have been fully equipped with latest information technology and modern tools due to which better results against all sort of crimes were being achieved as the criminals could not easily escape police arrest.Source: https://www.urdupoint.com/en/pakistan/kp-police-to-computerise-data-of-criminals-se-544017.html