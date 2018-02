Billion Tree project marred by KPK govt's negligence Corruption Reports are connected with the project in whole of its duration...



PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s ‘Billion Tree Tsunami’ project has been marred by the local authorities’ negligence as thousands of tree-saplings planted in Peshawar’s Regi Lalma have disappeared few months after their plantation.



More than 100,000 tree-saplings were planted in Regi Lalma seven months ago.