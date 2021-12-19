KP local govt elections: PTI loses ground to rivals as unofficial results come in

Brass Knuckles
In the 64 tehsil council unofficial results obtained so far, the JUI-F has emerged victorious in 10 tehsil councils while the PTI has won in 9.
The ANP and independent candidates have won in five seats each from the tehsil councils while PML-N has won in only one tehsil council seat so far.
Unofficial results further confirm that the Jamaat-e-Islami has won a single seat in the tehsil council elections as well.
https://www.geo.tv/latest/388691-jui-f-candidate-leads
