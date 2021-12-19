KP local govt elections: PTI loses ground to rivals as unofficial results come in

In the last elections, PTI clean sweeped peshawar, mardan, charsada and swabi. Now PTI lost all of these, was a reverse clean sweep.

It was pashtuns who brought up PTI by voting them first and now it seems it will be pashtuns again who will destroy PTI. This moron IK deserves it, after how he treated pashtuns and installed utter corrupt idiots on us. I am so happy that pashtuns slapped IK on the face.