KP local govt elections: PTI loses ground to rivals as unofficial results come in

Brass Knuckles

In the 64 tehsil council unofficial results obtained so far, the JUI-F has emerged victorious in 10 tehsil councils while the PTI has won in 9.

The ANP and independent candidates have won in five seats each from the tehsil councils while PML-N has won in only one tehsil council seat so far.

Unofficial results further confirm that the Jamaat-e-Islami has won a single seat in the tehsil council elections as well.
https://www.geo.tv/latest/388691-jui-f-candidate-leads
 
So ab na dhanli hoi hogi na kuch but ager pti win kar rahi hoti tou dhanli hoi jee, army pichey gmhai jee lol
 
Brass Knuckles

This is the first direct election of mayors in Pakistan. Jo parties jamhori honay ka dawa krti hain unki direct election karwanay ki kbhi himat nhi hui
 
In the last elections, PTI clean sweeped peshawar, mardan, charsada and swabi. Now PTI lost all of these, was a reverse clean sweep.
It was pashtuns who brought up PTI by voting them first and now it seems it will be pashtuns again who will destroy PTI. This moron IK deserves it, after how he treated pashtuns and installed utter corrupt idiots on us. I am so happy that pashtuns slapped IK on the face.
 
