KP Helicopter Misuse Case: NAB Recommended Recovery of Rs40 million from the Pocket of PTI Chairman

NAB record states it investigated over 250 MPs since 2017 NAB started 48 inquiries against PTI MPs since 2017, as per its record

Lost in the dustbins of NAB, investigations were completed long ago on the alleged misuse of KP Helicopters by the PTI Chairman. Below are a few extracts taken from an article published today."Geo News learnt on authority that Inayatullah Khan, senior investigation officer at NAB KP had completed his investigation into the alleged misuse of an official helicopter by PTI Chairman Imran Khan months back."This investigation found that the national exchequer had nearly suffered a loss of around Rs140 million in the use of MI-17 and Ecureuil helicopters for around 250 hours," revealed a NAB official., said the official seeking anonymity. NAB had recorded statements of Imran Khan, Pervez Khattak and some other civil servants in early 2018 in this case.KP NAB had sent these findings to Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal who has yet to decide either to close this inquiry or to follow the findings. No official comment comes from the NAB on it despite having sent several reminders.However, a senior NAB official, who was part of the investigation, said "recommendations generally are to recover the amount from persons who had misused it [in this case]--- in similar cases of misuse of government property bring irregularity."Geo News, under the right to information laws, continuously kept writing to the NAB KP, Rawalpindi office, the spokesperson and chairman to know about updates on the misuse of KP helicopters case during the past eight weeks. But the bureau neither denied any information nor confirmed the latest development.