KP Govt to construct CPEC City on Islamabad-Peshawar-motorway near Swabi

BySeptember 17, 201725Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to construct CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) City on Islamabad-Peshawar-Motorway near Swabi.The government sources told that the city will be constructed on eighty thousand kanal land at a cost of over four billion dollars under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.The CPEC City will consist of education and commercial zones, public buildings, apartments, Golf Course, Theme Park and sports facilities.