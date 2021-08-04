KP Govt Takes Rs 53,320 Mln Loan For BRT Project: PA Told

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government took Rs 53,230 million loans for execution of Bus Rapid Transit project in the provincial capital and repayment of the loan would start from 2023 and end in 2042



