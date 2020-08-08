KP Govt spent Rs770m on treatment of Covid-19 patients, PA told

Mohammad Ashfaq

Updated 08 Aug 2020





Health department says it is not possible to produce details of spending per Covid-19 patient. — AFP/File ​





PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has so far spent a total of Rs770 million funds on the treatment of coronavirus patients across the province, the provincial assembly was told on Friday.



​

In written reply to a question of MPA Sirajuddin during the session chaired by Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, the health department informed the house that it had spent Rs770 million on the treatment of the confirmed virus patients, purchase of medicines and personal protective equipment, establishment of call centres and rapid response teams, hospital waste management, and testing through private laboratories.



It, however, said it was not possible for it to produce the details of spending per Covid-19 patient.



Dawn learned from a member of the finance minister’s team on condition of anonymity that over Rs2 billion had so far been spent on the treatment of Covid-19 patients across the province and of the amount, Rs770 million was provided by the provincial government and the rest by donor agencies.

​