KP govt officers donate 3-day salary for Diamer-Bhasha, Mohmand dams Web Desk Last Updated Jul 10, 2018 ISLAMABAD: As the campaign for funds collection for construction of two dams to address water crisis in the country intensifies, officers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government have announced contribution of their three-day salary to the fund for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams. According to reports, fund for the construction of the dams has been established under directive of Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar to overcome shortage of water and power in the country. Meanwhile, chairman Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (retd) briefed Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk about water, dams and hydropower projects in Pakistan. The prime minister, in the meeting, was also apprised of WAPDA projects, particularly Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams. The prime minister was briefed that construction work on Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams will be started in fiscal year 2018-19. Diamer Bhasha Dam Project has a gross water storage capacity of 8.1 MAF and power generation capacity of 4500 MW. Likewise, Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project will store 1.2 MAF water and generate 800 MW electricity. "The 1410 MW- Tarbela 5th extension, the 2160 MW-Stage II of Dasu, the 7100 MW-Bunji and the Stage II of multipurpose Kurram Tangi Dam are among the ready-for-construction projects," he said. Dilating upon the efforts made by WAPDA to meet the increasing requirements of water and electricity, the chairman said that WAPDA completed four mega projects from August 2017 onwards to irrigate 72, 000 acres of virgin land in Dera Bugti, Balochistan, and add 2487 MW of hydel electricity to the national grid. These projects included Phase 1 of Kachhi Canal, Golen Gol, Tarbela 4th Extension and Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project. "Stage 1 of Kurram Tangi Dam Project will be completed in 2020, while the 2160 MW – Stage 1 of Dasu Hydropower Project is scheduled to start electricity generation by 2023," he said.