  • Tuesday, July 10, 2018

KP govt officers donate 3-day salary for Diamer-Bhasha, Mohmand dams

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Zibago, Jul 10, 2018 at 3:28 PM.

  Jul 10, 2018 at 3:28 PM
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    28,397
    Joined:
    Feb 21, 2012
    Ratings:
    +11 / 43,142 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    KP govt officers donate 3-day salary for Diamer-Bhasha, Mohmand dams
    Web Desk Last Updated Jul 10, 2018
    [​IMG]
    ISLAMABAD: As the campaign for funds collection for construction of two dams to address water crisis in the country intensifies, officers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government have announced contribution of their three-day salary to the fund for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

    According to reports, fund for the construction of the dams has been established under directive of Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar to overcome shortage of water and power in the country.

    Meanwhile, chairman Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (retd) briefed Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk about water, dams and hydropower projects in Pakistan.

    The prime minister, in the meeting, was also apprised of WAPDA projects, particularly Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams. The prime minister was briefed that construction work on Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams will be started in fiscal year 2018-19.

    Diamer Bhasha Dam Project has a gross water storage capacity of 8.1 MAF and power generation capacity of 4500 MW. Likewise, Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project will store 1.2 MAF water and generate 800 MW electricity.

    “The 1410 MW- Tarbela 5th extension, the 2160 MW-Stage II of Dasu, the 7100 MW-Bunji and the Stage II of multipurpose Kurram Tangi Dam are among the ready-for-construction projects,” he said.

    Dilating upon the efforts made by WAPDA to meet the increasing requirements of water and electricity, the chairman said that WAPDA completed four mega projects from August 2017 onwards to irrigate 72, 000 acres of virgin land in Dera Bugti, Balochistan, and add 2487 MW of hydel electricity to the national grid. These projects included Phase 1 of Kachhi Canal, Golen Gol, Tarbela 4th Extension and Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project.

    “Stage 1 of Kurram Tangi Dam Project will be completed in 2020, while the 2160 MW – Stage 1 of Dasu Hydropower Project is scheduled to start electricity generation by 2023,” he said.
    https://arynews.tv/en/kp-govt-officers-donate-3-day-salary-dams/
     
  Jul 10, 2018 at 3:32 PM
    Salza

    Salza SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,504
    Joined:
    Dec 20, 2014
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,646 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Amount collected so far : Rs. 5,344,868

    Total target : Rs 1,704,290,000,000 ($14 billion @ today's dollar rate)
     
  Jul 10, 2018 at 3:35 PM
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    18,202
    Joined:
    Aug 12, 2015
    Ratings:
    +9 / 30,422 / -11
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Sweden
    So how much did you donate?
     
  Jul 10, 2018 at 4:07 PM
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    28,397
    Joined:
    Feb 21, 2012
    Ratings:
    +11 / 43,142 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Paid baboon leagi trolls burning :D
     
  Jul 10, 2018 at 4:10 PM
    litman

    litman SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,219
    Joined:
    Feb 14, 2016
    Ratings:
    +2 / 2,201 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    a coalition govt between ppp and pml n after the election will have a good amount to transfer abroad. another fraud like qarz utaro mulk sanwaro. not donating a penny to the corrupt pak govts. first bring the looted money back, hang the looters and then ask the public to donate.
     
