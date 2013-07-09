KP govt fails to move resolution on drones



Senior minister Sirajul Haq of Jamaat-i-Islami, architecture of the government-sponsored resolution, was absent from the session.

PESHAWAR: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and its coalition partners backtracked on their statements to table a resolution in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly against the US drone strikes in tribal areas as the budget session was prorogued on Wednesday.PTI and its allies, including Jamaat-i-Islami, Qaumi Watan Party and Awami Jamhoori Ittehad Pakistan, had submitted a joint resolution against the drone attacks to the assembly secretariat before the start of the budget session.The resolution stated that drone strikes inside Pakistan territory were in violation of sovereignty of the country, international law and demanded of the federal government to take necessary measures to halt these attacks and that civilians were killed in those strikes.The treasury tried to table the resolution in the assembly on Monday last delayed it at the eleventh hour when Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl MPA Mufti Said Janan also brought a resolution on the issue.The JUI-F member wanted to link supplies to Nato forces in Afghanistan via Pakistan with the end to the US drone strikes.