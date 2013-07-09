What's new

KP govt fails to move resolution on drones

darkinsky

darkinsky

BANNED
Oct 4, 2010
10,754
-2
8,459
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
KP govt fails to move resolution on drones - DAWN.COM

PESHAWAR: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and its coalition partners backtracked on their statements to table a resolution in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly against the US drone strikes in tribal areas as the budget session was prorogued on Wednesday.

PTI and its allies, including Jamaat-i-Islami, Qaumi Watan Party and Awami Jamhoori Ittehad Pakistan, had submitted a joint resolution against the drone attacks to the assembly secretariat before the start of the budget session.

The resolution stated that drone strikes inside Pakistan territory were in violation of sovereignty of the country, international law and demanded of the federal government to take necessary measures to halt these attacks and that civilians were killed in those strikes.

The treasury tried to table the resolution in the assembly on Monday last delayed it at the eleventh hour when Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl MPA Mufti Said Janan also brought a resolution on the issue.

The JUI-F member wanted to link supplies to Nato forces in Afghanistan via Pakistan with the end to the US drone strikes.

However, the partners of the ruling coalition didnt agree.

It was later decided that a joint resolution would be tabled in the House on Tuesday but that didnt happen due to the governments disinterest.

Mufti Janan said before the resumption of the sitting on Wednesday, law minister Israrullah Khan Gandapur had assured him that the said resolution would be tabled in the House, but the assurance turned out to be false.

Senior minister Sirajul Haq of Jamaat-i-Islami, architecture of the government-sponsored resolution, was absent from the session. :D
 
Bratva

Bratva

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jun 8, 2010
13,766
67
22,776
Country
Pakistan
Location
Qatar
darkinsky said:
KP govt fails to move resolution on drones - DAWN.COM

PESHAWAR: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and its coalition partners backtracked on their statements to table a resolution in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly against the US drone strikes in tribal areas as the budget session was prorogued on Wednesday.

PTI and its allies, including Jamaat-i-Islami, Qaumi Watan Party and Awami Jamhoori Ittehad Pakistan, had submitted a joint resolution against the drone attacks to the assembly secretariat before the start of the budget session.

The resolution stated that drone strikes inside Pakistan territory were in violation of sovereignty of the country, international law and demanded of the federal government to take necessary measures to halt these attacks and that civilians were killed in those strikes.

The treasury tried to table the resolution in the assembly on Monday last delayed it at the eleventh hour when Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl MPA Mufti Said Janan also brought a resolution on the issue.

The JUI-F member wanted to link supplies to Nato forces in Afghanistan via Pakistan with the end to the US drone strikes.

However, the partners of the ruling coalition didn&#8217;t agree.

It was later decided that a joint resolution would be tabled in the House on Tuesday but that didn&#8217;t happen due to the government&#8217;s disinterest.

Mufti Janan said before the resumption of the sitting on Wednesday, law minister Israrullah Khan Gandapur had assured him that the said resolution would be tabled in the House, but the assurance turned out to be false.

Senior minister Sirajul Haq of Jamaat-i-Islami, architecture of the government-sponsored resolution, was absent from the session. :D
Click to expand...

I hope ye news post karnai kay bad Aj Raat sukoon sai neend aai aye gi app ko mohtaram
 
A

AZ1 Liar Youthia

MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 23, 2022
7
-1
1
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
youthia.png


Untitled.png

@Arsenal Caan
@Death Adder
@MH.Yang
@Olympus81
@AZ1
@SecularNationalist
@Chopchop
@SD 10
@QWECXZ
@IbnAbdullah
@airwolf137
@Enigma SIG
@A.P. Richelieu
@mmkextreme_1
@313ghazi
@srshkmr
@JamD
@zartosht
@crankthatskunk
@PakSarZameen47
@firohot4321
@kingQamaR
@ThisUser
@ezerdi2
@migflug
@deliva125
@Hack-Hook
@patero
@AmiEktaKharapChele
@muhammadhafeezmalik
@meghdut
@The Saffron Sikh
@IceCold
@Dr. Strangelove
@Black Tornado
@RescueRanger
@zeeshan_1998
@rainbowrascal
@tower9
@sammuel
@Aamir Hussain
@Black Bird
@ahaider97
@Shah_Deu
@Acetic Acid
@Protest_again
@Abid123
@Akasa
@Tom-tom
@mulj

@sebux
@Dexon
@jauk
@moweike
@Bilal.
@Abid123
@mudas777
@hembo
@time pass
@ThisUser
@Riddick
@AZ1
@Surendar maddy
@Abu Shaleh Rumi
@zeeshan_1998
@AZMwi
@hamza gareeb
@Dawkicrystal
@furkan123
@Steppe Wolff
@Eskander
@kankan326
@Evil Flare
@Deino
@Usman.87
@mypop
@Foinikas
@SoulSpokesman
@ARMalik
@Enigma SIG
@mb444
@mohd497
@Menace2Society
@RangeMaster
@tiryqopowa
@IceCold
@Hephaestus
@tman786
@vibamor
@8888888888888
@Waqas
@Riea
@aryobarzan
@Aslan1071
@mig232
@rambro
@aanshu001
@QWECXZ
@Shafsins
@huqeqyzi

@Strife
@ahaider97
@Raj-Hindustani
@Great Janjua
@SoulSpokesman
@airwolf137
@Straightalk
@rashid.sarwar
@shi12jun
@LakeHawk180
@Sainthood 101
@chinasun
@Riddick
@Song Hong
@yex
@Kharral
@Shehryar Ashraf
@sdfsdfdsf
@IceCold
@Hassan Imtiaz
@Ihsan khan 66
@Ssan
@Sudarshan
@Mav3rick
@BON PLAN
@Khan Sahab
@mulj
@Rafael
@MyNameAintJeff
@Abid123
@A.P. Richelieu
@UKBengali
@Deino
@Hephaestus
@Dustom9
@hembo
@Strike!
@ziaulislam
@Skull and Bones
@mili
@patero
@ACE OF HEARTS
@sdfsdfdsf
@sdfsdfdsf
@BoggedDown
@PakAlp
@Solidify
@Bilal.
@Da baller
@SecularNationalist
@lchsod1975
@Red nucleus
@Luosifen
@Skull and Bones
@TheImmortal
@Goenitz
@yugocrosrb95
@koolio
@Leonardo
@Kharral
@AZ1
@925boy
@Abu Mohammed
@Ghostkiller
@Black_cats
@Ali_Baba
@Tai Hai Chen
@Green disc
@Zowais
@Foinikas
@MH.Yang
@Asimzranger
@General Dong

@siegecrossbow
@Tai Hai Chen
@Leonardo
@rAli
@QWECXZ
@Daghalodi
@IblinI
@leuitenentcolonel
@BigMelatonin
@JunaidP
@Strike!
@Skull and Bones
@Ghostkiller
@Hakwa Nadro
@ghazi52
@ChinaToday
@Bilal.
@Shorisrip
@NiuBiDaRen
@NaqsheYaar
@BoggedDown
@shujaullahkhan
@925boy
@spectregunship
@AZ1
@fna
@Foinikas

@shujaullahkhan
@ghazi52
@AZ1
@JunaidP
@BigMelatonin
@QWECXZ
@fna
@Foinikas
@925boy
@Bilal.
@BoggedDown
@HttpError
@Acetic Acid
@Goenitz
@Skull and Bones
@ChinaToday
@KaiserX
@Hakwa Nadro
@SaadH
@General Dong
@TheUsualSuspect
@TeaAddict2
@Super Falcon
@Deino
@merzifonlu
@AgnosticIndian
@Sainthood 101
@joker87
@The SC
@Solidify
@rAli
@emir nissan gtr
@Steppe Wolff
@Luosifen
@Tamiyah

@Fight 0f Falcon
@AZ1
@Darth Vader
@Goenitz
@Mehdipersian
@Elvin
@Norwegian
@Bilal.
@Basel
@Dr. Strangelove
@Deino
@kingQamaR
@khail007
@Sainthood 101
@Abu Shaleh Rumi
@bluesky
@deliva125
@dani191
@TheImmortal
@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
@The SC
@Asimzranger
@Raghfarm007
@0000000000000000000000000
@Friday
@UKBengali
@tman786
@Tom-tom
@Mustang-87
@Cookie Monster
@alphapak
@Edevelop
@AdeelMian
@RiazHaq
@Major Sam
@Shehryar Ashraf
@farhan_9909
@SuperMAG
@koolio
@siegecrossbow
@eagleeye
@beast89
@Aref
@Robin rone
@Ramses Akhenaten Ahmose
@Bossman
@QWECXZ
@aymanop1522
@sdfsdfdsf

@Sainthood 101 @PakSarZameen47 @Menace2Society @Pakstallion @Vapnope @Bleek @Areesh @DESERT FIGHTER @Desert Fox 1@N.Siddiqui @Norwegian @TNT @Imad.Khan @Dalit @ziaulislam @EternalMortal @lastofthepatriots @WarKa DaNG @Warking @Talwar e Pakistan @WinterFangs @kingQamaR @Menace2Society @Indus Pakistan @Ghazwa-e-Hind @Norwegian @PakFactor @akramishaqkhan @Faqirze @pakpride00090 @MultaniGuy @Abid123 @Goritoes @SecularNationalist @PakistaniandProud @PAKISTANFOREVER @Dual Wielder @Imran Khan @Flight of falcon @Ghazwa-e-Hind @AZ1 @Rafael @Norwegian @ahaider97 @Thrust_Vector998 @Windjammer @Salza @Trailer23 @313ghazi @B.K.N @Asimzranger

@raptor22
@Hack-Hook
@IceCold
@PakSarZameen47
@Muhammad Saftain Anjum
@DrJekyll
@Sohail Niazai
@Hassan Imtiaz
@Song Hong
@moweike
@baajey
@TOPGUN
@Enigma SIG
@Straightalk
@REhorror
@Rafael
@muhammadhafeezmalik
@Shapur Zol Aktaf
@yesboss
@Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam
@Shafsins
@GriffinsRule
@hembo
@Sainthood 101
@IMADreamer
@Genius 17
@Defencelover1997
@cocomo
@Red nucleus
@AZ1
@ThisUser
@TheUsualSuspect
@nope
@Eagle_Nest
@Menthol
@Mrc
@Ihsan khan 66
@lcloo
@Abid123
@MH.Yang
@Skorzeny88
@Black_cats
@xeuss
@Damir877
@Pindi Boy
@Diviner
@Sudarshan
@BON PLAN
@JH7
@Musna
@Olympus81
@febejamoha
@Shahzad Sultan
@Catalystic
@unrequitted_love_suzy
@Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam
@Hydration
@Bossman
@Tai Hai Chen
@Muhammad Saftain Anjum
@Red nucleus
@Sudarshan
@Splurgenxs
@Major Sam
@Sam6536
@aryobarzan
@PakCan
@shanipisces2002
@Enigma SIG
@Foinikas
@QWECXZ
@SMX 3.0
@fna
@DrJekyll
@_NOBODY_
@MH.Yang
@IceCold
@zeeshan_1998
@SirAbdullaz
@hamza gareeb
@Olympus81
@GiantPanda
@the_messenger
@GeraltofRivia
@IMADreamer
@SEOminati
@Indos
@SoulSpokesman
@General Dong
@dani191
@AZMwi
@karachidude86
@ghazi52
@shi12jun
@mangochutney
@Flash_Ninja
@noxizer
@F.O.X
@GreatHanWarrior
@EvoluXon
@sammuel
@RescueRanger
@Path-Finder
@cuduly
@WinterFangs
@Readerdefence
@ESAx
@Sanwal!!
@INS-TRUTH
@WalterWhite
@LakeHawk180
@Bilal Khan (Quwa)
@Reichmarshal
@Sainthood 101
@QWECXZ
@BananaRepublicUK
@koolio
@Tai Hai Chen
@shah_123
@MultaniGuy
@xedefin
@aryobarzan
@Dr. Strangelove
@Revire
@Herstory
@khail007
@jacawu
@hunter_hunted
@Hayreddin
@nope
@bymir
@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
@The SC
@foqali
@Beny Karachun
@ashool
@Luosifen
@xuxel
@sammuel
@TSA321
@jamal18
@piqanynoc
@lukel
@MystryMan
@fitpOsitive
@Prince of the Moon
@thesaint
@Muhammad Saftain Anjum
@dani191
@Norwegian
@PakAlp
@Death Adder


Untitled.png
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

HAIDER
Opposition threatens to stage NA sit-in, disrupt OIC moot if no-trust resolution not tabled on Monday
2 3
Replies
33
Views
1K
Trailer23
Trailer23
H
PTI lawmakers in AJK Assembly submit no-trust motion against own PM Abdul Qayyum Niazi
Replies
3
Views
422
Edevelop
Edevelop
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Wouldn't take time for us to sit on opposition benches, MQM warns
Replies
9
Views
340
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
Norwegian
Budget session begins in Punjab Assembly as parallel one set to be held at Aiwan-i-Iqbal
2
Replies
27
Views
392
maithil
M
S
Govt to try President Alvi, ex-PM Imran under Article 6 for ‘violating Constitution’
2 3
Replies
39
Views
2K
War Historian
War Historian

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom