KP Govt. blames ‘anti-TTP groups’ for law and order situation in Province

Xestan said: The attackers went back and now there are police in these mountains. Click to expand...

So that makes it perfectly fine, everything fair and dandy? How can a provincial representative talk of armed men roaming around the heart of Swat as if they are some sheep herders. Not to forget the KPK police has been utterly stagnant in their modernization despite Swat garnering large wealth due to tourism yet the Police walk around in Salwar Kameez and chapals.PTI ne konsa teer mara hai???