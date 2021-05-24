What's new

KP CM disguised as common man catches two officials receiving bribe in surprise visit

Zia Ul Haq On May 24, 2021 Last updated May 24, 2021


license branch, CM KP Mahmood Khan, clerk suspended, bribe,




PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mahmood Khan on Monday caught two license branch clerks at deputy commissioner Peshawar office red-handed while receiving bribes during his surprise visit while disguised as a common man, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details of the visit which was filmed secretly and later shared from the Twitter handle of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), the chief minister KP could be seen casually walking towards the license branch office as a common man.

The chief minister, who wore a mask to conceal his identity, stood among the visitors at the license branch and reviewed the arrangements.

Read More: PM Imran Khan pays surprise visit to PIMS Hospital’s Covid ward

Mahmood Khan caught two clerks at the office red-handed while receiving bribes from the visitors and suspended them immediately besides also ordering an inquiry against them.

“Negligence, corruption will not be tolerated at any cost,” Mahmood Khan said while announcing that he would continue to pay surprise visits to review the issues faced by the public.


