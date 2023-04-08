KP bar demands resignation of CJP Bandial Supreme Court Bar and others pledge to stand by CJP

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Bar Council demanded the resignation of the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial.In a statement issued by the KP Bar Council, it has been stated that the wrong decision has tarnished the judicial system, the judicial code of conduct, and the oath of office.In the declaration of the Provincial Bar Council, it has been said that the federal government should file a reference against the Chief Justice. It said that ignoring the senior judges is a blatant violation of the judicial code of conduct.The bar council has called a meeting on April 12 for the future action plan. Bar presidents from all over the province will be invited to attend the meeting.The Supreme Court Bar Association and some other bars, on the other hand, have pledged to stand by the CJP Bandial.