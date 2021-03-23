Kotalipara bomb plot to kill Hasina: 14 Huji men to be executed by firing squad

Kotalipara bomb plot to kill Hasina: 14 Huji men to be executed by firing squad A Dhaka court today sentenced 14 activists of Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami (Huji) to death in a sedition case filed in connection with the attempt to murder Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Kotalipara of Gopalganj in July 2000.

Published on 01:28 PM, March 23, 2021Star Digital ReportJudge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman of the Speedy Trial tribunal-1 handed down the verdict in presence of nine convicts.The death penalty will be executed by the firing squad "publicly", the judge said in his verdict, adding that If it is not possible, the conviction will be executed in accordance with the existing law.The convicts are: Mofizur Rahman alias Mohibullah, Mahmud Azhar alias Mamunur Rashid, Md Rashed Uzzaman alias Shimul, Md Tarek Hossain alias Marfat Ali, Md Abdul Wadud Mollah, Md Sarwar Hossain Miah, Md Anisul Islam alias Anis, Md Azizul Haque alias Shahnur, Md Lokman, Md Yusuf alias Mochhhab Morol, Sheikh Md Enamul Haque, Mosahed Hasan, Maulana Amirul Islam alias Jinnat Munshi, Maulana Rafiqul Islam.Of them, Azizul, Lokman, Enamul, Mosahed and Md Yusuf are on the run.The punishment of the fugitives will be effective from the day of their arrest or surrender, the judge said in his judgment.Three cases were filed -- under explosives act, sedition and attempt to murder -- in connection with the incident.The 76kg bomb was recovered at Sheikh Lutfor Rahman Ideal College of Kotalipara in Gopalganj on July 21, 2000. Sheikh Hasina was supposed to address a rally there the next day.