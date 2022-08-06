Kostas Nguyen Van Lap, the only foreign-born hero of Vietnam's People Army, was buried in Vietnam according to his wish.

There were many foreign-born fighters who joined Vietnam's People's Army during both anti=France and anti-American wars, including Japanese, North African (mostly Moroccan and Algerian) and European (not to mention many from Vietnam's neighbour countries of Laos, Cambodia, China and Thailand).But Kostas Nguyen Van Lap was the only one who was awarded the title Hero. He lived in his home country Greece, but still had Vietnamese nationality. He died in Greece in 2021 at 93, but according to his wish, his remains was brought to Vietnam in July 2022 to be buried in Central Vietnam.Nguyen Van Lap deserted French army to join Viet Minh in 1946 in Central Vietnam, a member of Vietnam Labour Party and ranked captain. After coming back to Greece in 1965, he became a member of Greece Communist Party.