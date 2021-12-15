Korean War epic ‘Crossing the Yalu River’ set to continue success of blockbuster film ‘The Battle at Lake Changjin’

Global Times01:23 Dec 16 2021Crossing the Yalu River Photo: Courtesy of China Media GroupAnother Korean War epic, Crossing the Yalu River, is set to hit theaters in the Chinese mainland following the success of mega-hit The Battle at Lake Changjin, leaving Chinese netizens in high anticipation for another high quality war blockbuster.Set to debut on Friday, the movie aims to have audiences learn more about the real heroes of the war, also known as the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea, and see the actual conditions on the battlefield for themselves.The story is narrated from an international perspective and the perspective of Peng Dehuai, commander of the Chinese People's Volunteer Army (CPV), showing the strategic thinking of the Chinese central leadership and five bloody battles fought by frontline soldiers to fully restore the history 71 years ago.The war broke out in June 1950, and when forces led by the US crossed the 38th Parallel and brought an imminent threat to China, the CPV joined the war in October of1950, allying with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to defend their homeland and thus secure the safety of the newly founded People's Republic of China.Besides heroes such as Qiu Shaoyun, who got trapped in a fire and was burned to death to protect others, the movie also mentions Mao Anying, Chairman Mao Zedong's son, who sacrificed his life on the battlefield.After the trailer for the film was released on Monday, many Chinese netizens left messages on social media saying that it seems to have restored the real battlefield and made them think of their elders who fought in the war as members of the CPV.The film is set to ride the wave of the huge success achieved by The Battle at Lake Changjin, which is still in theaters. It has earned more than 5.75 billion yuan ($904.7million) and is now the highest-earning film in China.