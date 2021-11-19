What's new

Korean Times: Presidential hopeful Yoon vows to enhance Korea-China relations

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
41,448
-2
81,222
Country
China
Location
China
Korean Times: Presidential hopeful Yoon vows to enhance Korea-China relations

November. 19. 2021


Yoon Seok-youl, right, presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, shakes hands with Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming at the PPP's headquarters in Seoul, Friday. Yonhap

By Kwon Mee-yoo

Yoon Seok-youl, presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), said he would make efforts to improve ties between Korea and China during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming, Friday.

Ambassador Xing paid a courtesy call to Yoon at PPP headquarters and discussed diplomatic issues between the two countries.

Yoon said he hopes to better understand and promote bilateral ties with China if he wins the election.

"Korea and China are important trading partners and I will try to improve Seoul-Beijing ties," Yoon said during the meeting with Xing.

"Korea-China ties have a long history of over 5,000 years. We expect to become even closer as Korea and China commemorate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year."

The ambassador emphasized the importance of trade China-Korea trade relations.

"The trade volume between China and South Korea is over $340 billion, which is more than the total trade between Korea and the U.S., Japan and Europe," the ambassador said.

"China and Korea share Confucian ideals and we are very close. Chinese people are very much interested in Korea, one of its closest neighbors, and have an amicable attitude toward Korea."

Xing also noted the urea solution shortage in Korea and that the two countries would cooperate on this issue through communication.

Ambassador Xing's meeting with Yoon came eight days after his visit to Yoon's rival, Lee Jae-myung, presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, on Nov. 11, as the ambassador continues to promote the importance of Korea-China relations.

m.koreatimes.co.kr

Presidential hopeful Yoon vows to enhance Korea-China relations

Yoon Seok-youl, presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), said he would make efforts to improve ties between Korea and China during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming, Friday. Ambassador Xing paid a courtesy call to Yoon at PPP...
m.koreatimes.co.kr m.koreatimes.co.kr
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
4,788
-7
4,399
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Predictable I saw this coming from miles. I knew the Koreans would start to see the DMZ war unwinnable in the forseeable future hence simply accepting Chinese protection by breaking away from the US domain because they can't really offer any protection if shit hits the fane. The reason they will withdraw is not because of North Korea who imo SK can deal with quite easily but the fact that China is involved they know whatever they do they have no chance..

So what do you do? You change camps just as the same thing that will happen in East Europe soon or later once Ukraine is overrun
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom