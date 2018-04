"A new history begins now – at the starting point of history and the era of peace," the message read.

Republic of Korea (ROK) President Moon Jae-in and the leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un are set to hold a historic summit on Friday at the border village of Panmunjom.In attending the ice-breaking third inter-Korean summit, Kim became the first DPRK leader to set foot on ROK soil in almost seventy years.Ahead of the summit with ROK President Moon Jae-in, Kim Jong Un wrote a message in a guestbook at the Peace House.A welcoming ceremony for Kim Jong Un held at the ROK side of Panmunjom. /VCG PhotoMoon Jae-in holds welcoming ceremony for Kim Jong Un at Panmunjom. /VCG PhotoMoon Jae-in, Kim Jung Un take group photo together with officials from DPRK and ROK at Panmunjom. /VCG PhotoA welcoming ceremony for Kim Jong Un held at the ROK side of Panmunjom. /VCG PhotoMoon Jae-in holds welcoming ceremony for Kim Jong Un at Panmunjom. /VCG PhotoMoon Jae-in held a welcoming ceremony for Kim Jong Un at the ROK side of Panmunjom on Friday morning.In front of the Peace House, where the bilateral summit will later be held, the pair jointly inspected a ROK honor guard.Kim walked cross the military demarcation line (MDL), marking the first time a DPRK leader has set foot on ROK soil since 1953.The two leaders smiled and shook hands, after which Kim Jong Un gestured to Moon that they should cross over to the DPRK briefly. They did for a few steps, then held hands as they returned to the ROK side.