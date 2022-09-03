Korean group Lotte breaks ground on $900 million smart city in city project

TP. HCM: Động thổ dự án Lotte Eco Smart City 20.100 tỷ đồng ở Thủ Thiêm (VNF) - TP. HCM vừa tổ chức lễ động thổ dự án khu phức hợp thông minh (Lotte Eco Smart City Thủ Thiêm) thuộc khu chức năng số 2 trong khu đô thị mới Thủ Thiêm.

Located in Saigon the Korean group Lotte breaks ground on $900 million eco smart city in city project.It is expected to be developed into the most modern urban area in Southeast Asia.