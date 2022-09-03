Korean group Lotte breaks ground on $900 million smart city in city project

Located in Saigon the Korean group Lotte breaks ground on $900 million eco smart city in city project.
It is expected to be developed into the most modern urban area in Southeast Asia.
It is expected to be developed into the most modern urban area in Southeast Asia.
TP. HCM: Động thổ dự án Lotte Eco Smart City 20.100 tỷ đồng ở Thủ Thiêm
(VNF) - TP. HCM vừa tổ chức lễ động thổ dự án khu phức hợp thông minh (Lotte Eco Smart City Thủ Thiêm) thuộc khu chức năng số 2 trong khu đô thị mới Thủ Thiêm.
m.vietnamfinance.vn