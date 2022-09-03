What's new

Korean group Lotte breaks ground on $900 million smart city in city project

Viet

Viet

Located in Saigon the Korean group Lotte breaks ground on $900 million eco smart city in city project.
It is expected to be developed into the most modern urban area in Southeast Asia.


2190BEF8-25F2-40BD-8BE7-7B2C141BF442.jpeg


390FAB25-AC97-46B3-B642-A9BC5DEB1B92.jpeg


7C02940F-7D34-428B-8D52-E62A9B9EAE06.jpeg

m.vietnamfinance.vn

TP. HCM: Động thổ dự án Lotte Eco Smart City 20.100 tỷ đồng ở Thủ Thiêm

(VNF) - TP. HCM vừa tổ chức lễ động thổ dự án khu phức hợp thông minh (Lotte Eco Smart City Thủ Thiêm) thuộc khu chức năng số 2 trong khu đô thị mới Thủ Thiêm.
m.vietnamfinance.vn
 

