What's new

Korean chipmaker Hanmi Semiconductor sets up local corporation in Vietnam

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
28,699
0
20,433
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
Hyung-Kyu Kim
7 HOURS AGO
Hanmi Semiconductor sets up local corporation in Vietnam

South Korean chip equipment maker Hanmi Semiconductor Co. said on Wednesday that it has set up a local subsidiary, Hanmi Vietnam, in the Bac Ninh region, a northern city that also serves as the capital of Bac Ninh province.

The move is a response to Vietnam’s fast-growing status as a major production hub for global semiconductor companies.

Vietnam is increasingly drawing interest from global semiconductor firms due to its political stability, a wealth of human resources and easy access to the Asian high-tech supply chain.

"We will provide close service to Vietnamese consumers through Hanmi Vietnam's local subsidiary and local sales and service engineer experts," Hanmi Semiconductor CEO Kwak Dong-shin said.

This expansion by Hanmi comes at a time when Vietnam has been welcoming significant foreign investments in the semiconductor industry.

Samsung Electronics Co., the largest foreign investor in the country, has made investments totaling $20 billion. Samsung Electro-Mechanics last year unveiled plans to invest $2.27 billion to bolster its next-generation semiconductor substrate flip chip ball grid array (FC-BGA) business.

In the meantime, Intel is mulling over an additional $1.31-billion investment in the Ho Chi Minh City Hi-Tech Park. The facility stands as Intel's most significant production base, contributing to 70% of the company's global output.

amp.kedglobal.com

Hanmi Semiconductor sets up local corporation in Vietnam

South Korean chip equipment maker Hanmi Semiconductor Co. said on Wednesday that it has set up a local subsidiary, Hanmi Vietnam, in the Bac Ninh region, a nor
amp.kedglobal.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Viet
Marvell to set up semiconductor design centre in Vietnam
Replies
0
Views
110
Viet
Viet
Viet
Vietnam arming up to serve in US chip war on China
Replies
4
Views
557
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
Viet
Vietnam is catching up on the chip race with FPT Semiconductor
Replies
6
Views
507
Song Hong
Song Hong
F-22Raptor
US-led semiconductor alliance setting up ‘early warning system’ to protect supply chains, Taiwan says
Replies
7
Views
322
Viet
Viet
Get Ya Wig Split
South Korea to build ‘world’s largest’ chip center with $230 billion investment from Samsung
Replies
4
Views
367
Ali_Baba
Ali_Baba

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom