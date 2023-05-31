Korean chipmaker Hanmi Semiconductor sets up local corporation in Vietnam

Hanmi Semiconductor sets up local corporation in Vietnam South Korean chip equipment maker Hanmi Semiconductor Co. said on Wednesday that it has set up a local subsidiary, Hanmi Vietnam, in the Bac Ninh region, a nor

Hyung-Kyu Kim7 HOURS AGOSouth Korean chip equipment maker Hanmi Semiconductor Co. said on Wednesday that it has set up a local subsidiary, Hanmi Vietnam, in the Bac Ninh region, a northern city that also serves as the capital of Bac Ninh province.The move is a response to Vietnam’s fast-growing status as a major production hub for global semiconductor companies.Vietnam is increasingly drawing interest from global semiconductor firms due to its political stability, a wealth of human resources and easy access to the Asian high-tech supply chain."We will provide close service to Vietnamese consumers through Hanmi Vietnam's local subsidiary and local sales and service engineer experts," Hanmi Semiconductor CEO Kwak Dong-shin said.This expansion by Hanmi comes at a time when Vietnam has been welcoming significant foreign investments in the semiconductor industry.Samsung Electronics Co., the largest foreign investor in the country, has made investments totaling $20 billion. Samsung Electro-Mechanics last year unveiled plans to invest $2.27 billion to bolster its next-generation semiconductor substrate flip chip ball grid array (FC-BGA) business.In the meantime, Intel is mulling over an additional $1.31-billion investment in the Ho Chi Minh City Hi-Tech Park. The facility stands as Intel's most significant production base, contributing to 70% of the company's global output.