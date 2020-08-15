/ Register

  • Saturday, August 15, 2020

Korean-American software engineer claims discrimination by Intel managers of Indian descen

Discussion in 'Americas' started by Figaro, Aug 15, 2020 at 12:29 AM.

  1. Aug 15, 2020 at 12:29 AM #1
    Figaro

    Figaro SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,685
    Joined:
    Aug 17, 2017
    Ratings:
    +1 / 6,288 / -0
    Country:
    United States
    Location:
    United States
    Korean-American software engineer claims discrimination by Intel managers of Indian descent
    ‘Indians are harder workers,’ manager allegedly said

    By ETHAN BARON | ebaron@bayareanewsgroup.com | Bay Area News Group

    Hoseong Ryu’s trouble at Intel started even before he began working there, he claimed in a lawsuit filed this week.

    Ryu, 45, applied in 2014 for a software engineering job at Intel, and was interviewed by a three-man panel, according to his lawsuit filed in Northern California U.S. District Court. One interviewer at the Santa Clara semiconductor giant was originally from India, and he had a question for Ryu, the suit claimed.

    “I see you are from Korea,” the man allegedly said. “I know a Korean man named Sung Won Bin. Do you happen to know him?”

    After the meeting, the man told a fellow interviewer that Intel shouldn’t hire Ryu because he was “Korean, married, and had a child,” and added, “It would be easier to hire a younger, unmarried Indian man,” the suit alleged.

    Still, Intel hired Ryu onto its system integration team, where he found “the demographics of the worksite and its management have been heavily skewed toward employees from India or people of Indian or south-Asian descent,” the suit claimed.

    One manager in his team, of Indian origin, “openly favored the hiring and promotion of only employees from India, stating that ‘Indians work hard’ and ‘Indians are harder workers,'” the suit alleged. That manager also encouraged a supervisor to hire only Indian employees, the suit filed Wednesday claimed.

    Intel said it does not comment on pending litigation. But a company spokeswoman said a diverse workforce and inclusive culture are key to the company’s progress. “We believe diverse teams with different perspectives, experiences and ideas are more creative and innovative, resulting in a collaborative and supportive environment,” spokeswoman Patricia Oliverio-Lauderdale said.

    In 2018, a new chief of the system integration team was to be appointed, according to the suit. Ryu had been a de facto manager of the team for some 18 months, but the position was awarded to a system debugger originally from India who had “no management experience and had significantly less experience with system integration than Ryu,” the suit alleged.

    Ryu’s suit claimed that Intel’s system integration team management also favored Indians in granting vacation.

    “Most employees who are not Indian or south-Asian receive only two to three weeks of vacation or leave per year. But employees who are originally from India or of Indian descent typically receive additional leave time and sometimes receive as much as five or six weeks of leave per year,” the suit claimed.

    Ryu claims he was the victim of racial discrimination and discrimination on the basis of national origin, and that he suffered emotional distress and damage to his reputation. He is seeking unspecified damages.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 5
  2. Aug 15, 2020 at 12:43 AM #2
    HAIDER

    HAIDER ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    22,705
    Joined:
    May 21, 2006
    Ratings:
    +14 / 21,866 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    Very common and seen that alot ....mainly Indian panel take consultant interview ...if you are not Indian then good luck ... Interview panel should be composed of multi cultural ....that is the reason too many Indian in IT.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  3. Aug 15, 2020 at 12:51 AM #3
    DrasticMeasure

    DrasticMeasure FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    195
    Joined:
    Jun 9, 2015
    Ratings:
    +0 / 230 / -0
    Country:
    Canada
    Location:
    Canada
    Well I work at Amazon and currently 7/8 directors in Canada are Indian but last week they promoted an Iranian guy over me. It's not discrimination its simply who puts in more effort. This Korean guy needs to take his whiney somewhere else. Indians are in every company from top to bottom especially North America. Deal with it.
     
  4. Aug 15, 2020 at 12:52 AM #4
    Figaro

    Figaro SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,685
    Joined:
    Aug 17, 2017
    Ratings:
    +1 / 6,288 / -0
    Country:
    United States
    Location:
    United States
    Just because you have a different experience does not mean the Korean-American engineer's lawsuit is not valid ... there have been a bunch of reports of this in the US STEM industry. I work in the software engineering (SWE) industry and I can tell you this is all too commonplace, especially in Silicon Valley. Perhaps Canada is different, which if the case means you are quite lucky.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  5. Aug 15, 2020 at 12:53 AM #5
    Bilal9

    Bilal9 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    13,382
    Joined:
    Feb 4, 2014
    Ratings:
    +16 / 21,196 / -4
    Country:
    Bangladesh
    Location:
    United States
    It's common knowledge that Indians (especially the kind that dominates companies in Silicon Valley) are huge nepotists. I have many 2nd and 3rd hand accounts from Bangladeshis who have tried to get hired and these idiots won't hire any non-Hindus. All Modi-supporters.

    If you like Modi so much - go back to friggin' India. Modi's policies cannot be applied in the US.
     
    Last edited: Aug 15, 2020 at 1:01 AM
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  6. Aug 15, 2020 at 12:55 AM #6
    UKBengali

    UKBengali ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    16,386
    Joined:
    May 29, 2011
    Ratings:
    +10 / 19,822 / -2
    Country:
    Bangladesh
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    If true, this is disgraceful.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  7. Aug 15, 2020 at 12:58 AM #7
    Bilal9

    Bilal9 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    13,382
    Joined:
    Feb 4, 2014
    Ratings:
    +16 / 21,196 / -4
    Country:
    Bangladesh
    Location:
    United States
    Count your stars that Indian folks who came from some ramshackle college in India with equally dodgy background (no practical IT experience and four month crash course) are paid the same as US educated folks, courtesy of H1B.

    I see a lot of Indian H1B's going back with wife and kids in tow - be happy you're not one of them.

    Be Thankful, not boastful.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  8. Aug 15, 2020 at 1:00 AM #8
    Pappa Alpha

    Pappa Alpha FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    250
    Joined:
    Jul 5, 2020
    Ratings:
    +0 / 347 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Canada
    They even discriminate other Indians based on caste system.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  9. Aug 15, 2020 at 1:14 AM #9
    CrazyZ

    CrazyZ SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,271
    Joined:
    Mar 3, 2019
    Ratings:
    +2 / 2,399 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    East Asians are generally discriminated against in getting leadership positions in American companies. Whites and Indians are generally preferred in leadership roles. East Asians have been getting more vocal about the inequalities as of late.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  10. Aug 15, 2020 at 1:18 AM #10
    Pak_Sher

    Pak_Sher SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,391
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2010
    Ratings:
    +5 / 1,499 / -6
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    Indians do want majority Indians dominate IT. I have seen it in North America for 2+ decades
     
  11. Aug 15, 2020 at 1:23 AM #11
    PAKISTANFOREVER

    PAKISTANFOREVER ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    11,999
    Joined:
    Aug 15, 2015
    Ratings:
    +15 / 18,625 / -18
    Country:
    United Kingdom
    Location:
    Pakistan



    indians generally hate it when other non-Whites are more intelligent and more successful than they are. There is a reason why over 1.4 billion Indians have NEVER EVER invented or pioneered ANY advanced sciences or technologies like the White and Far Eastern races have.
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 14 (Users: 3, Guests: 6)
  1. Flash_Ninja ,
  2. @xxx[{::::::::::::::::::>