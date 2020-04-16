Korea will transfer vaccine production technology to Vietnam

Hàn Quốc sẽ chuyển giao công nghệ sản xuất vắc xin cho Việt Nam Trong cuộc điện đàm ngày 22/7, Thủ tướng Phạm Minh Chính và Thủ tướng Nội các Hàn Quốc Kim Boo Kyum đã thống nhất chỉ đạo các cơ quan liên quan trao đổi kinh nghiệm, phối hợp chặt chẽ trong việc nghiên cứu, chuyển giao công nghệ sản xuất vắc xin.

During a phone call on July 22, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his South Korean counterpart Kim Boo Kyum agreed to soon complete the goal of raising bilateral trade turnover to US$100 billion in the direction of balancing the trade balance, in which creating favorable conditions for goods and services. Vietnam's strong exports such as: agricultural and aquatic products, seasonal fruits to the Korean market.Vietnam will encourage and create conditions for Korean businesses to continue to invest, expand and shift investments into Vietnam, and actively support Korean businesses in Vietnam that are affected by the pandemic. COVID-19 pandemic.Meanwhile, Korea continues to expand the scale of ODA supply to Vietnam. The two countries will effectively implement and maintain forms of cooperation on labor; interested in supporting and creating favorable conditions for the Vietnamese community in Korea and the Korean people in Vietnam to have a stable and safe life, especially in the current difficult epidemic situation. The two sides also agreed to promote a number of specific projects in the field of national security and defense.Facing the complicated developments of the Covid-19 pandemic globally and in both Vietnam and South Korea, many contents on cooperation in COVID-19 prevention have been agreed by the two Prime Ministers.Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said that Vietnam is actively implementing the Vaccine Strategy and asked the Republic of Korea to continue supporting Vietnam in receiving vaccines through the COVAX mechanism in the fastest time. Korean vaccine sources to the extent possible.The two Prime Ministers agreed to direct relevant agencies to exchange experiences and closely coordinate in research and technology transfer for vaccine production; agreed to pay attention to and vaccinate foreign citizens, including citizens of Vietnam and South Korea.Regarding regional and international situations of mutual concern, the two Leaders agreed to continue strengthening cooperation at multilateral forums. Regarding the East Sea (SCS), the two sides share a common vision of ensuring security, safety and freedom of navigation in the East Sea (SCS), maintaining a peaceful and stable environment and resolving disputes by peaceful means and the law. International organizations, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, jointly promote the strict implementation of the DOC, negotiate and soon sign an effective and effective COC.