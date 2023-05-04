What's new

Korea to provide $3 billion in concessional loans to Bangladesh

B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
9,380
-6
14,156
Korea to provide $3 billion in concessional loans to Bangladesh

BANGLADESH

TBS Report
04 May, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2023, 03:30 pm

Photo: Courtesy

Photo: Courtesy

Korea and Bangladesh signed a new Framework Arrangement concerning $3 billion of concessional loans from the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) for the year 2023 through 2027 in Incheon, Korea.

The signing ceremony took place on the occasion of 56th Annual General Meeting of the Board of Governors of Asian Development Bank (ADB) held in Korea. Kisun Bang, first vice minister for Economy and Finance, and Sharifa Khan, secretary of Economic Relations Division(ERD), signed the arrangement on behalf of respective sides on 4 May.

On this occasion, Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the cooperation for Dhaka MRT Line 4 and EDCF Loan Agreement (L/A) for two projects, procurement of CNG buses and modernization of railway signalling system, have also been signed by concerned representatives from both sides.

The signed arrangement will serve as a legal foundation for Korean government's provision of up to $3 billion in concessional loans to the Government of Bangladesh for the next five years.

According to the Arrangement, the repayment period of the EDCF loans will be 40 years, including 15 year grace period, with the annual interest rate between 0.01%~0.05%. According to the arrangement, candidate projects will be identified in the future in close consultation between the two governments.

With the signing of the new framework arrangement, Bangladesh has become the second largest recipient of Korea's Official Development Aid (ODA) across the globe. The amount authorised by the newly signed arrangement has more than quadrupled compared to that of previous EDCF Framework Arrangement which stipulated provision of up to 700 million US dollars for the year 2021 through 2025. So far, Korean government has supported 30 development projects with aggregate amount of $1.7 billion through the EDCF.

The Government of the Republic of Korea has made a bold decision to increase assistance considerably in view of amicable relations with Bangladesh and of bright future of Bangladesh.

Ambassador Lee Jang-kuen said, "It is particularly meaningful to sign a new EDCF Framework Arrangement in the year of 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries. With the substantial increase of the concessional loan to Bangladesh, it is expected that Korea will be able to support mega projects in Bangladesh, thus contributing to continuous socio-economic development of Bangladesh.

"I hope this $3 billion support serves as a catalyst for improving daily lives of Bangladesh people, such as in the areas of transportation, health and education, and for enhancing friendship between the people of Bangladesh and Korea."


www.tbsnews.net

Korea to provide $3 billion in concessional loans to Bangladesh

Korea and Bangladesh signed a new Framework Arrangement concerning $3 billion of concessional loans from the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) for the year 2023 through 2027 in Incheon, Korea. The signing ceremony took place on the occasion of 56th Annual General Meeting of the Board...
www.tbsnews.net www.tbsnews.net
 
B

bluesky

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 14, 2016
16,166
-2
17,424
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
Black_cats said:
"I hope this $3 billion support serves as a catalyst for improving daily lives of Bangladesh people, such as in the areas of transportation, health and education, and for enhancing friendship between the people of Bangladesh and Korea."
Click to expand...
I was expecting the names of the projects to be fully divulged. But, it seems these have not yet been finalized between the two countries. But, could it be that one project is Chittagong MetroRail and the other is a part of Dhaka MetroRail supposed to be designed and constructed with JICA funds?

Korea and Japan seem to be participating in many more projects that China can only dream of.

BD has become the center of QUAD in the BoB zone though the govt of BD love to say otherwise. All because it is giving due consideration to the Chinese feeling. But, America is giving tremendous pressure on our little BD,
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

B
Bangladesh, Korea sign $3bn soft loan deal for mega projects
Replies
0
Views
216
Black_cats
B
B
$7b more Korean soft loan for metro, highways expected in Bangladesh
Replies
0
Views
263
bluesky
B
B
Look east for aid, trade: Bangladesh to strike $4.0b deal with Korea
Replies
3
Views
394
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
Metro Rail: South Korea to finance construction of Kamalapur-Narayanganj route
Replies
0
Views
218
Black_cats
B
B
Japan to provide 1,65,319m Japanese Yen ($1.27b) to Bangladesh
Replies
0
Views
210
Black_cats
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom