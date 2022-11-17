Korea keen to develop drone technology for Bangladesh​

FE ONLINE REPORT | Published: November 16, 2022 21:01:36Bangladesh needs to start investing in drones and Korea can be Bangladesh's best and most suitable partner in its development of drone technology and business, said the Korean Ambassador in Dhaka on Wednesday.“I believe that in realising the goal and dream of Bangladesh to become an advanced country by 2041, cultivating the drone industry and actively applying drone technology is essential,” he said while addressing the Korean Drone Show held in Dhaka.He said, “Nowadays the drone industry is a leading business for innovative growth and drones converge to various advanced technologies such as aviation, ICT, software, and sensors.”“It is an untapped market and one of the most promising industries.”For that reason competition for the market, dominance is heating up. It is changing from a low-cost and small-sized simple shooting to a high-priced and medium-sized one for missions such as agriculture, surveillance, surveying, and delivery.According to him, in the future, it is expected that new markets will open in the transportation fields, such as large unmanned aerial vehicles.“The commercialisation of autonomous flying drones will be an important private means of transportation. The world is changing and moving fast.”Korea has developed and built a Korean-style unmanned traffic management system based on advanced technologies such as 5G and AI, and implemented advanced automatic control services using AI, big data, and 5G-based cloud.At the drone show event, the Korean presenters explained Korea's drone industry support policies and regulations and also public drone use projects, drone sports and other drone services of participating companies.‘We also expect to hear from the Bangladesh speakers on the present and future of the Bangladesh drone industry, in particular CEGIS (Centre for Environmental and Geographic Information Services)'s drone utilisation plan,” the envoy said.The participation of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of Korea in today’s event signifies Korea's willingness to work with the Bangladesh Government on drones as the Ministry is not only in charge of Korea’s drone-related policies and programmes but also runs various related ODA cooperation projects, he added.He hoped that by holding the drone show, both countries can strengthen cooperation and establish communication channels tailored to the needs of Bangladesh drones.State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Honorable Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, Air Vice Marshal Mafidhur Rahman also spoke on the occasion.