Koo, Indian Twitter Lookalike, Exposing Users’ Personal Data, Claims French Hacker
Koo is being promoted by government officials as an Indian alternative to Twitter.
By Veer Arjun Singh | Updated: 11 February 2021 10:52 IST
Koo is an Indian microblogging site that was launched in March last year.
HIGHLIGHTS
Through screenshots posted on Twitter, Baptiste appears to suggest that it was fairly easy for him to get to the personal information of users of Koo. He said the app leaked personal data of its users including email, date of birth, marital status, and gender. In more screenshots, Baptiste also suggested that Koo had a domain registered in the US with the registrant based in China.
The Indian Twitter lookalike Koo is being heavily promoted by government officials including Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who recently invited users to join him on the app via a post on Twitter. Koo, which is available on desktop, iOS, and Android, offers a Twitter-like experience in Indian languages. The app had won the government's Digital India AatmaNirbhar Bharat Innovate Challenge last year, which was meant to encourage local app development. Koo has been developed by Aprameya Radhakrishna, who is also the Co-Founder and CEO of the platform that was launched in March last year.
