Konya 2021 Fifth Islamic Solidarity Games - 09-18 AUGUST 2022

2021 Islamic Solidarity Games​

From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

The 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games will be 5th edition of the event scheduled to be held from 9 to 18 August 2022 at Konya, Turkey under the aegis of Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF). It will be the first time in history that the event will be organised by the Turkish Olympic Committee.

Formerly scheduled to take place from 20 to 29 August 2021, the event was postponed to be held from 10 to 19 September 2021 in July 2020 by the ISSF because the original dates were coinciding with the 2020 Summer Olympics, which were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.[1][2][3] In May 2021, the ISSF postponed the event to August 2022 citing the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the participating countries.[4]
 

