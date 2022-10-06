What's new

Kongsberg unveils Strikemaster Coastal Defence System on Thales Bushmaster armored vehicle

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
53,470
87
62,966
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Kongsberg Defence Australia and Thales Defence introduced the new launcher configuration for the proven Naval Strike Missile Coastal Defence System, called StrikeMaster at the Land Forces International defence exhibition, Defense Studies reports. The launcher, already demonstrated on a 6x6 truck chassis, is now available on Thales Australia Bushmaster chassis.
Follow Army Recognition on Google News at this link

Army Recognition Global Defense and Security news
StrikeMaster land-based anti-ship missile launcher mounted on Thales Australia Bushmaster (Picture source: KDA)

The launch of this land-based maritime strike capability, the StrikeMaster, will provide the Australian Defence Forces with greater critical mass and deployable combat power that aligns with Australia’s defence strategy.

The NSM (Naval Strike Missile) is a very flexible system that can be launched from a variety of platforms against a variety of targets on sea and land. The airframe design and the high thrust-to-weight ratio give the NSM extremely good manoeuvrability. The missile is completely passive, has proven its excellent sea-skimming capabilities and with its advanced terminal manoeuvres, it will survive the enemy air defences. The Autonomous Target Recognition (ATR) of the seeker ensures that the correct target is detected, recognized and hit, at sea or on land. NSM is the main weapon for the Royal Norwegian Navy’s frigates and coastal corvettes. It has been selected by the US Navy, US Marine Corps, Poland, Romania, Canada, Germany, Australia and Malaysia.

Technical data
Speed: High Subsonic
Weight: 407 kg (897 lbs)
Length: 3,96 m (156 inches)
Range: >185 km (100 nm)

Army Recognition Global Defense and Security news

Kongsberg NSM (Naval Strike Missile) (Picture source: Kongsberg)

Designed and manufactured by Thales Australia, the Bushmaster MR6 builds on Bushmaster’s battle-proven capability and continues its record of safety and reliability. Bushmaster’s “deep V-Hull” deflects blast energy away from the crew providing tremendous protection against land mines and IEDs. Now in service in 9 countries including Ukraine, the Bushmaster is used in more than a dozen configurations in multiple roles.

Kongsberg unveils Strikemaster Coastal Defence System on Thales Bushmaster armored vehicle | Defense News October 2022 Global Security army industry | Defense Security global news industry army year 2022 | Archive News year

Kongsberg unveils Strikemaster Coastal Defence System on Thales Bushmaster armored vehicle
www.armyrecognition.com www.armyrecognition.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Zarvan
Spain Selects Naval Strike Missile As Harpoon Replacement
Replies
0
Views
215
Zarvan
Zarvan
Zarvan
Australia unveils electric variant of Bushmaster armored vehicle
Replies
0
Views
437
Zarvan
Zarvan
SeaEagle
Naval Strike Missile: The First 5th Generation Guided Missile of Western Countries
Replies
1
Views
491
Philip the Arab
Philip the Arab
Zarvan
Indonesian Navy Set To Procure Missile Boats Armed With NSM
Replies
1
Views
921
Indos
Indos
Zarvan
First Thales Bushmaster ambulances shipped to Netherlands
Replies
0
Views
791
Zarvan
Zarvan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom