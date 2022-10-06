Kongsberg unveils Strikemaster Coastal Defence System on Thales Bushmaster armored vehicle

Kongsberg Defence Australia and Thales Defence introduced the new launcher configuration for the proven Naval Strike Missile Coastal Defence System, called StrikeMaster at the Land Forces International defence exhibition, Defense Studies reports. The launcher, already demonstrated on a 6x6 truck chassis, is now available on Thales Australia Bushmaster chassis.
StrikeMaster land-based anti-ship missile launcher mounted on Thales Australia Bushmaster (Picture source: KDA)
The launch of this land-based maritime strike capability, the StrikeMaster, will provide the Australian Defence Forces with greater critical mass and deployable combat power that aligns with Australia’s defence strategy.
The NSM (Naval Strike Missile) is a very flexible system that can be launched from a variety of platforms against a variety of targets on sea and land. The airframe design and the high thrust-to-weight ratio give the NSM extremely good manoeuvrability. The missile is completely passive, has proven its excellent sea-skimming capabilities and with its advanced terminal manoeuvres, it will survive the enemy air defences. The Autonomous Target Recognition (ATR) of the seeker ensures that the correct target is detected, recognized and hit, at sea or on land. NSM is the main weapon for the Royal Norwegian Navy’s frigates and coastal corvettes. It has been selected by the US Navy, US Marine Corps, Poland, Romania, Canada, Germany, Australia and Malaysia.
Technical data
Speed: High Subsonic
Weight: 407 kg (897 lbs)
Length: 3,96 m (156 inches)
Range: >185 km (100 nm)
Kongsberg NSM (Naval Strike Missile) (Picture source: Kongsberg)
Designed and manufactured by Thales Australia, the Bushmaster MR6 builds on Bushmaster’s battle-proven capability and continues its record of safety and reliability. Bushmaster’s “deep V-Hull” deflects blast energy away from the crew providing tremendous protection against land mines and IEDs. Now in service in 9 countries including Ukraine, the Bushmaster is used in more than a dozen configurations in multiple roles.
