Kongsberg NSM to equip Indian MH-60R helicopters



...Another big with for Norway. India joins The United States Army and Navy, Japan, Australia, Malaysia, Poland, Germany and Norway itself as the users of the NSM/JSM family of anti-ship/land-attack missiles. JSM is the first land-attack missile Japan has bought or produced since its post-war constitution.Designed from the ground up with all aspect stealth, NSM's advanced composite body, strictly passive seekers, low weight and small size make it an immense challenge for even the most well defended foes....despite its diminutive size and weight, the warhead of NSM is equivilent to that of Harpoon, despite being under half the size due to its unique chemical makeup. NSM is primarly an anti-shipping weapon, but can perform land-attack roles just as aptly.