The LA County Sheriff's department said five people died in the helicopter crash on Sunday, with no survivors.

US basketball legend Kobe Bryant has been killed in a helicopter crash in the city of Calabasas, California.Bryant was travelling in a private helicopter when it burst into flames, according to media reports.Confirming the death, the City of Calabasas confirmed the news with "great sadness". It said "nobody on the ground was hurt".Eyewitnesses told news site TMZ they heard the helicopter's engine spluttering before it went down.The cause of the crash is being investigated.He also won an Oscar for best short animated film in 2018 for Dear Basketball, a five-minute film based on a love letter to the sport he had written in 2015Great player, RIP Kobe.