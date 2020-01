In 2003, Bryant was charged with sexual assault and while the charges were eventually dropped in the high-profile case, his brand became totally toxic in the US. But in China, where his trial received virtually no coverage, Bryant’s popularity hardly waned. He never forgot that and they never forgot him.Despite the fact that China is preoccupied by the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus and the Lunar New Year, the death of Bryant will hit hard. The unprecedented fanaticism that has seen adults openly weep on TV when discussing meeting Kobe will now be replaced by overwrought outpourings of grief as they mourn their favourite adopted son.At a time when China needs all the positive and understanding foreign voices it can muster, they have lost a kindred spirit with a huge global profile. They lost someone who had an insatiable curiosity and profound respect for their culture. They lost someone whose bond grew stronger over time. You can’t replace a Kobe Bryant in China. You can only honour his legacy.