What's new

Know Your Meme: Superpower by 2020

D

d00od00o

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2018
1,006
0
1,093
Country
United States
Location
United States
Superpower by 2020

Origin
In 1998, former president of India Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam and Dr Y. S. Rajan co-authored India 2020: A Vision for the New Millennium, a book in which they expressed their vision for India becoming a developed country by year 2020 or earlier.[1]



'No Indian will be below poverty line by 2020’ · line The first thing that strikes one about Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and Dr YS Rajan's book, India 2020: A Vision for the New Millennium (Penguin-Viking) is its positive tone. Seldom does one, in these troubled times, see such a lucid marshalling of facts and figures to bolster the thesis that India is a mere two decades away from super power status. Sitting in his South Block office surrounded by models of Prithvi and Agni missiles, the Arjun tank along with a bust of the mathematician Srinivas Ramanujan, Abdul Kalam, 65, insists that technology holds the key to usher in such a revolution. India needs to enhance its pool of indigenous technology which will serve as a spring board for change. A man who has always be- lieved in team work, he insists that every reply he gives is further elaborated upon by his colleague and co-author Dr Rajan who has put in a long innings with the Indian Space Research Organi- sation. Excerpts from an interview with Rashme Sehgal: clear reactors; devel- serves. This raw material can be op nuclear medicine: Have you taken into account the used to develop our industries by create energy from political volatility that has been entering into a series of collabora- caused by a successive series of tive ventures It is the same in the defence sector we can coalition governments? What area of health. We have a popula- build our own mis- about the bureaucratic inertia and tion of one billion people. Joint ventures must be undertaken for tanks, build our own f you read the last paragraph of medicines and for development of on this in our book. nuclear power, in the siles, our own battle bungling? commercialisation of important clectronic systems; and last but the last chapter of our book, you newer vaccinations not least, in the areas will find us pointing out that what- Your book has alse mentioned of information tech- ever maybe the political ideology nology, our software of the government of the day, there that national economies that are and hardware sys- is no dispute about our desire to overly dependent on exports can tems enjoy interna- become a developed nation. It is tional standing. What about the prob- Once the missions in different ar have faced economic upheavals lems of unemploy- cas are in place, people will work but India has a much more bal- ment, disease, ilitera for change. This is not something anced philosophy. We cannot for- g and poverty? Your out of the realm of possibility. book has mentioned that twenty years school children in Hyderabad, I down the line we will asked a young girl what was her and export are balanced. warfare run into trouble? an accepted goal for the nation. Many South East Asian nations get that our domestic market is a great stabiliser. Take the example with of Japan where technology import Q& A\APJAbdul Kalam During interaction an Q: What led you to write this areas book? dream for India. She replied, Un- You have been quoted as saying Your book has an extremely posi- Despite these problems, we be- cle, I want to live in a developed trength respects strength. Was clear devices and what was the need to do se at that particular ports, we have quoted predictions Another aspect stressed in your time. By doing so has our country There are day-to-day irritants in made by some experis that the book is the need to develop self- emerged any the stronger? A nation's national strength has be importing food items. The sixties saw a change come about in our body politic. As a na- concentrate on core strengths. A: We were both born before In- the seeding for independence took goals and a galloping population place in 1857. The first vision of the to match. We now believe the time nation state of India began to has come for the nation to be pre- emerge somewhere during that sented with a second vision where- period. When the vision was ac- cepted, the dynamics to free the country were set in place. It took us 90 years to gain our freedom. But the crucial point is that these years were able to throw up the best of leaders whether in the fields of technology, industry. philosophy or political life. People ike JRD Tata, JC Bose, CV Řa- ourselves. On the issue of food im- book to her. our day-to-day life. What makes you feel so optimistic? any society but in order to gain a perspective on what should be the vision of a nation we have to study long term trends coming years will see us import food grain to the tune of fourteen million tonnes. But we have also quoted other agricultural experts reliance. by we can graduate from a devel- oping to a developed nation. Tech- nology will provide the tool to Merely importing technologies from outside will not bring about two components - economy and national security. They are both in- ter-related and flow from the tech- nologies available within a coun- try. Thave never said that defence prosperity. In order to become a prosperous nation, we must devel- op desgns that can be used com- who claim we will be able to reach a production target of 300 million tonnes of food grain within this time span. We are confident that poverty bring about this transformation. Five years ago, I was made chair- man for the Technology Informa- tion Forecasting and Assessment Council which is an autonomous society. We shortlisted 500 areas and asked 5000 senior people in What we have attempted to do is zero in on our core strengths Onlv five or six years ago, would people have believed that India would be able to develop one billion dollars worth of software? We have fo- cused on certain prime areas in mercially. The developed nations put constraints on the transfer of iechnology. We are also advocating will be substantially reduced and joint development of technologies that no Indian will be living below Nowadays a given product is otten alone will provide superior strength. When our Prime Minister has stated that there will be no fur- ther tests, our mission objective had been achieved. One thing i and a gamut of political leaders came to the forefront at that time. It was the vision that created the leaders And it was their far-sight- edness that helped us work to- wards gaining self reliance in many search, medicine etc., to provide us with inputs in their respective fields. I was also able to interact with people from all walks of life. Not all sectors could be addressed in this book; rather we decided to our problems To list some of these arcas, our food productivity has in- creased; today we can launch our own communication satellites; we have our own remote sensor de- vices; we can build our own nu- lieve that once food and job avail- ability increase, this will have a triggering effect on the whole economy. We also believe this can be achieved without huge capital investments and have elaborated iechnologies. This is true in most sectors ranging from engineering or software. The emphasis should be on working jointly. Take the ex- ample of a resource like titanium in which we have tremendous re- want any country to tell me, espe- cially the G- 5 nations, what my country should do in order to build its own security umbrella. Security is a prime need but every nation must decide this for itself Newspaper Newsprint Text Paper News Publication Paper product
A developed India, by 2020 or even earlier is not a dream. It need not even be a mere aspiration in the minds of many Indians. It is a mission we can all take up and accomplish.
Click to expand...
On April 17th, 2012, YouTube[2] user Mr143mytube posted an 8-minute comedy video "India In 2030." The video imagined a tourist walking around an Indian city in the year 2030, being impressed by the wealthiness of the country and its "many white servants."





These Indian airports are just incredible! So wealthy! And so many white servants.
Click to expand...
In the following years, the video has been posted on 4chan[3][4] multiple times, particularly on /int/ board with the purpose of mocking Indian users. The video accumulated over 289,000 views in eight years.

On July 13th, 2015, multiple threads mocking India and provoking Indian 4chan users were posted on /int/ following a previous day argument[5]between Australian and Indian anonymous users regarding rape statistics in the countries. Starting at that time, "reminder" threads claiming that India will become a superpower by the years 2020 and 2030 gained popularity on /int/[6][7] board (examples shown below). A screenshot of a post made by an Indian /int/ user on July 24th, 2015, was heavily circulated online as a part of the memes (post no longer available; shown below, bottom right).



Anonymous Mon 13 Jul 2015 20:02:45 No.44597636 [1 View Reply Original Report Quoted By: >>44598843 >>44598954 >>44602166 >>44603784 >>44603975 >>4460419 >>44604275 >>44604323 >>44604401 >>44604538 >>44604836 >>44606094 >>446070 >>44613025 >>44619039 >>44619516 >india will be a developed nation by 2020 Why are indians so delusional and have a false notion about themselves? Text Font Line DocumentReport Anonymous Sat 18 Jul 2015 11:51:28 No.44827918 [•1 >>44827879 >In India's case, there has been a reduction by 31 per cent in open defecation, a progress termed as moderate by the report. >moderate >2015 >still shit everywhere >2020 >superpower Text Green Font LineAnonymous Thu 16 Jul 2015 22:29:03 [310/97 /? No.44753267 M View Reply Original Report Quoted By: >>44753421 >>44760473 >>44763570 >>44769720 >>44770041 >>44772298 >>44772853 >>44779422 >>44780312 Daily reminder that India will become a superpower by 2030. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XI062LGF9]M 45KİB, 310x240, 1436841432690.jpg Text Font Line DocumentAnonymous 07/24/15(Fri)17:04:10 No.45149618 > >245149738 >>45149360 India has a space program you dumb bitch mother fucker. We will be a superpower by the year 2030 and we well fuck you up good. Text Font Blue Line
Spread
On 4chan's /int/ board, the catchprases "superpower by 2020" and "superpower by 2030" gained notable spread starting in mid-2015. In many examples, the catchphrases were used with conjunction with Designated Shitting Streets, Bobs and Vegana and other memes ridiculing Indians.

In late 2019, an increased number of memes and posts based on the catchphrase were posted on 4chan, iFunny,[8][9] Instagram[10] and in /r/okbuddyretard[11] subreddit with more posts mocking India about failing to fulfill the vision posted on the platforms in early January 2020. For example, an October 6th, 2019, video by iFunny[12] user TheA2umarill received over 7,300 smiles in three months. A January 1st, 2020, post by iFunny[8] user AmonBastion received over 3,400 smiles in three days (shown below).
 
Death Professor

Death Professor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 3, 2018
2,376
-1
4,298
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
1998: AP Abdul Kalam : No indian will be below poverty line, India super power by 2020
2011: Swamy Submarine: India will superpower by 2020
2019: Modi : Indian will have 5T $ GDP and will be global super power by 2024

Toilet problem hasn't yet been solved still dreaming about superpower. Yet some ch*** indian, here on pdf will claim there is no toilet problem anymore, modi solved it all. But this is the reality :

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom