Only an enemy of Pakistan would want and be hopeful for a terrorist like Modi to win. And only he would support the terrorists version of peace and development in region.For people who forgot, Modi sent jets into KPK just a few hundred kilometres from where i am. God forbid if they had dropped bombs, the damage would be unforgivable. And for people who forgot, this madman has shed the blood of thousands of Muslims in Kashmir, in India and in Pakistan across borders.Imran Khan vouched for Modi and his praises even after the war made Modi a hero in Pakistan and in India. Instead of mocking and laughing at Modi and his failures, the enemy of Pakistan Imran Khan actually said that he sees peace with Modi as PM. Disgusting and pathetic.For people hiding behind attacks on corruption of previous parties, remember this. When Nawaz Sharif was in power, this madman was relatively unknown and he hadn't had the guts to attack Pakistan. Even still, every PTI supporter called Nawaz Sharif a ghaddar for talking to Modi. I can't imagine the hypocrisy of these people whose leader actually helped the terrorist win AFTER he proudly attacked Pakistan and his election campaign was against Pakistan.I don't know how Imran Khan doesn't feel like vomiting for wanting Modi to win. These are the achievements of ModiFor people who defend this by saying Imran Khan is a statesman and bullcrap like that, would you also defend if a Palestinian leader - who you don't love likeyou do Imran Khan - said Netanyahu is the best person for peace in Palestine?Every Muslim blood that is spilled in the next five years of this terrorist including of our army youngsters across the border, Imran Khan will have a share of it.If Imran Khan had condemned and mocked Modi openly and Imran Khan still has fans in India then this situation would've been different.Disgusting pathetic, i see Muslim blood on Imran Khan and Modi hands for a few dollars.