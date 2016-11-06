What's new

Knight's Armament awarded US Army contract for M110 sniper rifles

Knight's Armament Co., Titusville, Florida, was awarded a $13,480,110 firm-fixed-price contract for the M110 semiautomatic sniper system and various M110 configurations. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 25, 2025. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Newark, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.
Knights_Armament_awarded_U.S._Army_contrac_for_M110_sniper_rifles.jpg

A sniper team with 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment from Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wash., scans the area outside of a leaders' shura from the rooftop in the village of Baki Tanna, Spin Boldak District, Afghanistan Jan. 30, 2013. The M110 SASS is fitted with a sound suppressor. The second team memer is armed with an M249 SAW (Picture source: U.S. Army/Staff Sgt. Shane Hamann, 102nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

The M110 Semi Automatic Sniper System (M110 SASS) is a semi-automatic precision rifle that is chambered for the 7.62×51mm NATO round. It is manufactured by Knight's Armament Company, developed from the Knight's Armament Company SR-25, and adopted by the U.S. Army following the 2005 US Army Semi-Automatic Sniper Rifle (XM110 SASR) competition. The M110 is to be replaced by the lighter and more compact M110A1 CSASS[2], which is developed from the G28, a variant of the Heckler & Koch HK417.

Knights_Armament_awarded_U.S._Army_contrac_for_M110_sniper_rifles_2.jpg

M110 Semi-Automatic Sniper System (M110 SASS) (Picture source: U.S. Army)

 
