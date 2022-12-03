KMW and Elbit Systems intensify Rocket Artillery Cooperation​

02.12.2022
KMW and Elbit Systems intensify Rocket Artillery CooperationAfter having signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding in June this year, Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW), Ulm based defence company Elbit Systems Deutschland and Elbit Systems Land have agreed to intensify their strategic cooperation.
Background is the modernisation and the capability extension of the European Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS / MARS II). Elbit provides a modern effector portfolio, to fully comply with the MLRS-User demands from extended range rockets to new training ammunition which will enable the user to “train as you fight” on national proving grounds.
KMW and Elbit have established the concept “Euro-PULS” for the next generation European Long Range Rocket Artillery as the successor system for the MLRS. This concept has already been offered to the first European customers. The Euro-PULS system is based on Elbit Systems’ operational and in-service Multi-Purpose Universal Launching System (PULS) and a range of precision guided munitions. KMW complements the Euro-PULS with decades of know-how as system house and vast experience in building and customizing (rocket) artillery systems complying European standards. This provides the capability to integrate every rocket according to User’s requirements. Both companies envision a local rocket production to ensure Europe’s independence.
This means a Future Rocket Artillery System made in Europe.
Yehuda (Udi) Vered, General Manager of Elbit System Land, commented: “I am confident that the Euro-PULS will provide effective and timely solution for both the operational and industrial needs of European countries. I am encouraged by the level of interest this initiative is already drawing from European and NATO countries.”
“I welcome the cooperation with Elbit. In this partnership, we see a chance to underline the potential of our artillery capabilities. The potential opportunities allow KMW to become one of the most modern system houses for rocket artillery”, comments Ralf Ketzel, Chairman of the KMW Management Board.
Elbit Systems Deutschland is a leading system provider of sensor technology, radio communication, guidance systems, Electronic Warfare systems, unmanned systems and cyber security. Elbit Systems Deutschland product portfolio, from development to production and support in the field, meets the current and future requirements of the German Armed Forces and German security authorities. The company operates in Ulm, Koblenz and Berlin. More information is available at www.elbitsystems-de.com.
Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, a member of the German-French defense technology group KNDS, leads the European market for highly protected wheeled and tracked vehicles. At locations in Germany, Brazil, Greece, Hungary, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the USA more than 4.000 employees develop, manufacture and support a product portfolio ranging from air-transportable, highly protected wheeled vehicles through reconnaissance, anti-aircraft and artillery systems to main battle tanks, infantry fighting vehicles* and bridge-laying systems. In addition, KMW has wide-ranging system competence in the area of civil and military simulation, as well as in command and information systems and remote-controlled weapon stations with reconnaissance and observation equipment. The armed forces of more than 50 nations worldwide rely on tactical systems by KMW.
*Joint Venture with national and international partners.
Unless otherwise indicated, all products are registered trademarks of Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG