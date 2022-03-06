What's new

KMG556 Light Machine Gun will enter Turkish armed forces' inventory very soon

Kale Defence and Aerospace has developed the 5.56x45mm calibre KMG556 light machine gun for special forces. Operating with a gas recoil mechanism, the rifle has a 14.5, 16 and 18 inch barrel options and weighs 7.8 kg. The rifle has a cyclic rate of 800-900 per minute, and its effective range is 600 meters for point targets and 800 meters for area targets. KMG556 will enter Turkish Armed Forces' inventory very soon.

Screenshot_20220306-162144_Chrome.jpg

Specs

Calibre
5,56mm x 45 NATO

Firingmode
Safe/ Full automatic

Feed mechanism
Belt fed from left side

Maximum length (stock extended)
1000 mm

Minimum length (stock collapsed)
900 mm

Ammo box
235 mm

Overal height
235 mm

Weight (without accessories)
7800 g

Barrel length
16" - 406 mm

Rate of fire
750-950 rpm

Velocity
900 m/s

Effective range
600 m point target - 800 m area target

Kale-KMG556.jpg
 

