KMG556 Light Machine Gun will enter Turkish armed forces' inventory very soon

Kale Defence and Aerospace has developed the 5.56x45mm calibre KMG556 light machine gun for special forces. Operating with a gas recoil mechanism, the rifle has a 14.5, 16 and 18 inch barrel options and weighs 7.8 kg. The rifle has a cyclic rate of 800-900 per minute, and its effective range is 600 meters for point targets and 800 meters for area targets. KMG556 will enter Turkish Armed Forces' inventory very soon.SpecsCalibre5,56mm x 45 NATOFiringmodeSafe/ Full automaticFeed mechanismBelt fed from left sideMaximum length (stock extended)1000 mmMinimum length (stock collapsed)900 mmAmmo box235 mmOveral height235 mmWeight (without accessories)7800 gBarrel length16" - 406 mmRate of fire750-950 rpmVelocity900 m/sEffective range600 m point target - 800 m area target