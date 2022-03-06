KMG556 Light Machine Gun will enter Turkish armed forces' inventory very soon

SilentEagle
Oct 20, 2021
Kale Defence and Aerospace has developed the 5.56x45mm calibre KMG556 light machine gun for special forces. Operating with a gas recoil mechanism, the rifle has a 14.5, 16 and 18 inch barrel options and weighs 7.8 kg. The rifle has a cyclic rate of 800-900 per minute, and its effective range is 600 meters for point targets and 800 meters for area targets. KMG556 will enter Turkish Armed Forces' inventory very soon.
Specs
Calibre
5,56mm x 45 NATO
Firingmode
Safe/ Full automatic
Feed mechanism
Belt fed from left side
Maximum length (stock extended)
1000 mm
Minimum length (stock collapsed)
900 mm
Ammo box
235 mm
Overal height
235 mm
Weight (without accessories)
7800 g
Barrel length
16" - 406 mm
Rate of fire
750-950 rpm
Velocity
900 m/s
Effective range
600 m point target - 800 m area target
