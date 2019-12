KL Summit Decision: Another View

The consensus in the media is that Islamabad buckled under Riyadh’s pressure and failed to stand with Malaysia and Turkey, the two countries that have helped Pakistan on critical issues such as Financial Action Task Force (FATF) squeeze as well as Kashmir.

did Pakistan go out on a limb without doing basic diplomatic work.

Firstly, let’s not take a snapshot view of this development. For too long Pakistan has looked west

before the 1971 debacle, Pakistan’s diplomacy was heavily invested in the region.



Secondly, there is a serious effort underway to (a) avoid being part of one or the other camp within the Muslim bloc

Thirdly, there is a consensus among policymakers that the hard security-first policy has not always benefitted Pakistan.

The decision to improve relations with Malaysia and Indonesia

is being seen as the gateway to ASEAN.

positive development that needs to be appreciated

Fourthly, this shift is not easy

Riyadh is competing with Iran, but also with Turkey. Egypt is squarely in the Saudi camp, as is the UAE. Qatar has fallen foul of Saudi/UAE combine and is closer to Turkey and Iran; Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Hamas in Gaza are closer to Iran; Turkey has problems with the Iranian approach in Syria, which it considers its near-abroad. At the same time, Iran, Iraq, Syria and Turkey have convergence of interests when it comes to the Kurdish question. To complicate the picture, mass protests in Iraq and Lebanon want to get rid of current rulers both for corruption as well as for their deep links with Iran. Iran itself is facing internal revolts.



Add to this the US interests in the Greater Middle East. Washington has five major allies in the region: Israel, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, UAE and Qatar. Israelis have been reaching out to UAE and also Oman. Iran is an outlier in this competition. Turkey, despite being a NATO member has its own problems with the US approach in Syria (immediate) and the Greater Middle East (broadly). Ankara swerves closer to Iran on some issues, as also to Moscow even as Ankara’s ties with Washington remain vital for it.



Try making a flowchart of this.

Then there’s China.

This brings into the picture India, Pakistan’s arch-rival. The strategic partnership between the US and India

They are also the challenge Pakistan is facing at a time when Islamabad is trying to make a paradigm shift. The act requires balancing and neutrality.

This is both a challenge and an opportunity

The KL development is just one; there will be others.

The right question, therefore, is about the direction. Is the direction correct. The answer to that is yes. Pakistan won’t be part of any zero-sum game(s).

Pakistan first approached Dr Mohamed. In fact, Pakistan suggested that he approach Riyadh directly too, which he did. But the visit couldn’t take place because of the GCC summit. It will, post-KL summit. It was then decided, with Dr Mohamad, that Pakistan, this time, would stay away from the summit so it could keep the channels open with Riyadh. He agreed, as did President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Pakistan is the only state in the Muslim bloc at this moment that can talk to everyone.

That’s a good start, not a negative.

necessary — for the PM or at least the foreign minister to visit KL after the summit.