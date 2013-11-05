/ Register

  Tuesday, July 10, 2018

KJ-500- medum size AEW/C

Discussion in 'Chinese Defence Forum' started by cirr, Nov 5, 2013.

  Nov 5, 2013 #1
    cirr

    cirr ELITE MEMBER

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    :china::enjoy:
     
  Nov 5, 2013 #2
    wanglaokan

    wanglaokan ELITE MEMBER

    Great effort there, any specification shared?
     
  Nov 5, 2013 #3
    GR!FF!N

    GR!FF!N ELITE MEMBER

    some modification on KJ-2000???
     
  Nov 5, 2013 #4
    wanglaokan

    wanglaokan ELITE MEMBER

    Seems modification on KJ200. The main concern for PLAAF is to develop a type of reliable platform like Boeing 737-800 to carry the AESA radar, we have been top notch in the filed of AESA radar. IL76 is just a stop gap for PLAAF, we shall have something new.
    what is that cone shape equipment at the rear?
    is this one prepared for the Liaoning carrier?
    Combine the ability of AWACS and anti-submarine warefare?
     
  Nov 5, 2013 #5
    GR!FF!N

    GR!FF!N ELITE MEMBER

    for Liaoning??what do you meant by that??and generally AWACS don't possess Anti Sub warfare Capability,which is the role of Maritime recon aircraft's..
     
  Nov 5, 2013 #6
    wanglaokan

    wanglaokan ELITE MEMBER

    Anything could be possible, maybe a innovation by PLAAF? i just assume it.
     
  Nov 5, 2013 #7
    MilSpec

    MilSpec PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    Whats wrong with cameras in china??
     
  Nov 5, 2013 #8
    cirr

    cirr ELITE MEMBER

    Equipped with a newly developed DAR and using a variant of the Y-9 transporter as its working platform，the KJ-500 is said to rival，and supersede in some aspects，its big brother the KJ-2000。

    Work on the next generation of AWACS which will have radar antenna array etc integrated into the body of an aircraft platform，is under way。
     
  Nov 5, 2013 #9
    cirr

    cirr ELITE MEMBER

    Having completed all tests，KJ-50O is reportedly being batch-produced at SAC（not to be confused with fighter jet maker SAC in ShenYang），and on the verge of induction into the PLAAF。
     
  Nov 5, 2013 #10
    cnleio

    cnleio PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    KJ-500 == updated ZDK-03 for PLAAF to replace KJ-200,it also using Y-9 plane but install new 3-gen AEWAC, it's radar system different with ZDK-03.

    KJ-200:
    [​IMG]


    ZDK-03:
    [​IMG]
     
  Nov 5, 2013 #11
    cirr

    cirr ELITE MEMBER

    Drawing based on high resolution pics：

    [​IMG]

    :enjoy:
     
  Nov 5, 2013 #12
    farhan_9909

    farhan_9909 PROFESSIONAL

    The pakistani zdk-03 doesnt has a AESA radar.

    but this one seem to be having a aesa radar.because their was one flying with aesa radar configuration or this is something else?
     
  Nov 6, 2013 #13
    applesauce

    applesauce SENIOR MEMBER

    they're communist cameras, the pictures blur when it detects capitalist eyes are upon them.

    jokes aside, the pics are blur often by the picture takers themselves because they dont want to be invited for tea(aka: warned or worst) by the police, so they push boundaries by releasing blur pictures that dont precisely tell you what they are. clearer pics will come out when the government gives the go ahead either explicitly or quietly by stopping the censorship of the topics in chinese blogs and forums.
     
  Nov 7, 2013 #14
    cirr

    cirr ELITE MEMBER

    [​IMG]
    :enjoy:
     
  Nov 7, 2013 #15
    cirr

    cirr ELITE MEMBER

    [​IMG]
    :D
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    Let's have 5 dozens of this baby for starters。
     
