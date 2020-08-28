KJ-2000 AEW&C

Is this radar the same as the one on the KJ-500?Nope ... based on the Il-76MD
Nope, the one used by the KJ-500 developed by the 38th Institute and utilizes the new digital array radar technology is smaller but more modern than the one used by the KJ-2000, which was developed by Nanjing Research Institute of Electronic Technology/14th Institute.
China is building a large number of KJ-500 using Y-9. So the Y-20 variant is not in the great need.When Y-20 variant is coming out