KJ-2000 AEW&C

I hope the next generation of AEW will be based on the CR929 aircraft. C919 is still a bit small for that task. It's also been a decade since KJ2000 was introduced to service. I think a new generation of AEW should be in the design stages.
 
Is this radar the same as the one on the KJ-500?
Nope, the one used by the KJ-500 developed by the 38th Institute and utilizes the new digital array radar technology is smaller but more modern than the one used by the KJ-2000, which was developed by Nanjing Research Institute of Electronic Technology/14th Institute.
 
Nope, the one used by the KJ-500 developed by the 38th Institute and utilizes the new digital array radar technology is smaller but more modern than the one used by the KJ-2000, which was developed by Nanjing Research Institute of Electronic Technology/14th Institute.
But i guess that apart from the radar, both aircrafts are XAC's
 
IL-76 is Soviet/ Russia.
Yeah but i guess they didn't just buy it as it is from Ilyushin. They made some modifications...but now i see these modifications were probably made at CETC for the radar and that's it.
 
