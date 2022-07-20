Kissinger warns Biden on China ties amid Washington's enhanced provocations against Beijing; consequences would be 'fatal, unbearable' for Biden

SaadH said: Biden's utility wasn't to project US powers overseas or fundamentally change the course of US policy direction, in fact he promised to do just the opposite, "nothing will change fundamentally" as he refrained during the campaign, he was a stop gap measure by the oligarchs and plutocracy that controls US gov't to keep the Bernie Sanders wing of the democratic party at bay and out of office.



Biden has served his duty well and now time to transition to another republican blowhard who will continue the status quo.

To add, the oligarchs are using biden, since a hypothetical Biden war to destroy China would split the Democratic Party and the Bernie Bros could take over in a coup on the deepstate. Biden is in on it with Trump, who is in on it with Hillary, who is in on it with Bush who is in on it with Obama. They have different roles to control the masses. Different brands of the cia. Trump is the true face of the cia. The 1/6 insurrection was a cia color revolution. The secret service are the deepest of the deepstate, historically involved with Project MK Ultra. These secret service are more cia than most cia. Since Kennedy years they have been as such, now the program is called Project Monarch. And the secret service defended trump by deleting their messages that would expose Trump as a domestic terrorist. The deepstate wants their wars, and since they are unable to nuke China at the moment, a Trump/Bush-cia European War using Chabad asset Putin is the agenda to destroy China partner - the European Union. And China is playing along in falling for the Putin deception. Same as Iran. Their ally is Putin. Three enemies of Trump were European Union, China and Iran. And Trump started with the assassination to start a war. The EU wanted no war. Did the false flag bioweapon release for a blame China. The EU and WHO refused to go along with Trump blame game. Now that Trump was defeated, Biden is the bumbling, inept, old dude who is unable to defend Europe in a meaningful way from the cia endless war using Chabad asset Putin. Putin is controlled by Chabad and controls the Russian Mafia. Both of these groups are well documented tied to the US cia. The relationship goes back decades. And China and Iran fell for Putin. And the cia is wanting to destroy the European Union and euro to usher in some bitcoin era of zero privacy and total monetary control by the cia.step one - inflationstep two - currency collapsestep three - cia central bank of bitcoin as the solution, sold as decentralized.cia deception works.