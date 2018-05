The construction of the Kishanganga dam by India in Jammu and Kashmir will result in 14 percent decrease in the flow of water for Pakistan's Neelum-Jhelum hydroelectric project, Pakistan understand that India was allowed to construct run-of-river hydroelectric plants and limited storage works on the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab rivers within the limits of design criteria provided in the relevant provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960. and current structure does involve the consumption of water and would decrease the flow of water for pakistan which is clear violation of IWT 1960.