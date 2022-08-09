KIRPI BMC 350 MRAP​

Mine Resistant Ambush Protected 4x4 armored vehicle - Turkey​

​

Kirpi MRAP BMC variants:​

​ Armament The Kirpi 4x4 MRAP armored vehicle of the Turkish army is equipped with one small open roof cupola with foldable protective walls armed with a 7.62 mm machine gun. The vehicle can be also fitted with a remote-controlled weapons system.​ Design and protection The layout of the Kirpi MRAP is similar to a heavy truck with armor protection. The engine is located at the front, the crew member in the middle, and the troop's compartment at the rear. The vehicle can carry a total of 13 military personnel including a driver, commander, gunner, and 10 infantrymen. It features an all-welded steel armored monocoque hull with a V-shaped lower half that provides a high level of protection against mines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs), small arms fire, and shell splinters. The hull of the Kirpi is made in steel armor, which gives protection up to STANAG 4569 Level 3. The bottom part is protected against grenades and land mines up to STANAG 4569 Level 3b. The Kirpi is a vehicle from the MRAP (Mine Protected Armored vehicle) category. The Kirpi uses a V-shape chassis to increase vehicle and crew survivability by deflecting an upward directed blast from a landmine (or Improvised Explosive Device) away from the vehicle, while also presenting a sloped armor face. The Kirpi provides also powerful ballistic and blast protection.​ Mobility The Kirpi is based on a BMC 4x4 truck chassis model 235-16P. It is motorized with a Turbo diesel intercooler Cummins ISLe+ 350 Euro-III, coupled to an Allison 3000 transmission with 5 forward gears and 1 reverse. The Kirpi can be run at a maximum speed of 100 km/h with a maximum range of 800 km.​ Accessories Standard equipment of the Kirpi MRAP includes an air-conditioning system, NNB protection system, and mine blast seats with five-point safety belts. A self-recovery winch can be mounted at the front of the hull. A spare wheel is fitted on the left side of the rear hull. The Kirpi features the latest technologies of shock absorber seats and interior accessories, such as a GPS system, rearview camera, and automatic fire suppression system. The soldiers enter and leave the vehicle through a large hydraulically operated ramp at the rear of the hull. The Kirpi has five firing ports and four bulletproof windows on either side of the troop compartment.​

Armament Armor 7.62mm or 12.7mm machine gun Ballistic and mine protection Country users Weight Kosovo, Libya, Pakistan, Qatar, Somalia, Tunisia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, and now Ukraine. 16,000 kg Designer Country Speed Turkey 100 km/h maximum road speed Accessories Range Runflat, self-recovery winch, ABS, central tire inflation system, rearview camera, automatic fire suppression system, powered turret drive. 800 km Crew Dimensions 3 + 10 soldiers Length: 7.07 m; Width: 2.51 m; Height: 2.86 m

​ ​ ​ ​

The Kirpi is a 4x4 armored vehicle in the category of MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected) that was designed and developed by the Turkish company BMC. The vehicle was unveiled for the first time to the public in 2010 during the Defense Exhibition in Paris, France, Eurosatory. The Kirpi is now in service in the Turkish army and other African and Middle Eastern nations. The Turkish company BMC has won a contract to produce around 470 4×4 mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles for the Turkish Land Forces Command based on the Israeli Hatehof Ltd NAVIGATOR 16 Tonnes protected vehicle. This vehicle has successfully passed severe tests in accordance with NATO standards. With its high ballistic protection, tactical capabilities, and seating capacity, BMC KIRPI (4x4) MRAP has already become an essential player in the MRAP market. The Kirpi MRAP is also produced for the export market and the first customer was Tunisia, which ordered 40 vehicles in 2014. In December 2016, it was announced that the Kirpi vehicle would also be produced for Pakistan. In June 2016, it was announced that Tunisia receives 35 Kirpi of mine-resistant armored personnel carriers. The Kirpi MRAP was showcased by Turkmenistan at the military parade in the capital Ashgabat, in October 2016. In March 2018, the Turkish Company BMC announced during DIMDEX 2018, the International Maritime Defense Exhibition & Conference in Qatar, the purchase of 85 wheeled armored vehicles by Qatar, including 50 KIRPI 4x4 MRAP. In August 2022, it was announced that turkey would have delivered Kirpi MRAP vehicles to Ukraine.Similar to the standard vehicle but using a 6x6 truck chassis