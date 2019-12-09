/ Register

  • Monday, December 9, 2019

Kirin 1020 5nm next year

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by onebyone, Dec 9, 2019 at 5:41 PM.

  1. Dec 9, 2019 at 5:41 PM #1
    onebyone

    onebyone SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,458
    Joined:
    Jul 2, 2014
    Ratings:
    +0 / 10,947 / -1
    Country:
    Thailand
    Location:
    Thailand
  2. Dec 9, 2019 at 6:41 PM #2
    NaqsheYaar

    NaqsheYaar FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    171
    Joined:
    Sep 5, 2010
    Ratings:
    +0 / 81 / -0
    This should be true, also such a processor is necessitated by the fact that it has to support the needs of 5g networking, which from what I have heard, would provide 5 times better latencies, requiring faster processors.
     
Similar Threads
  1. air marshal

    Israel and next 20 years

    air marshal, Jun 19, 2010, in forum: Members Club
    Replies:
    1
    Views:
    894
    Hammy007
    Jun 19, 2010
  2. Devil Soul

    A car for the blind by next year

    Devil Soul, Jul 3, 2010, in forum: Members Club
    Replies:
    1
    Views:
    840
    Super Falcon
    Jul 3, 2010
  3. jha

    Dhruv simo by next year

    jha, Sep 14, 2010, in forum: Indian Defence Forum
    Replies:
    4
    Views:
    1,252
    MAFIAN GOD
    Sep 14, 2010
  4. Punjabbi Munda

    SLPL postponed to next year.

    Punjabbi Munda, Jul 9, 2011, in forum: Sports
    Replies:
    14
    Views:
    1,810
    kingkobra
    Jul 10, 2011
  5. Black_cats

    5G license next year

    Black_cats, Jan 17, 2019, in forum: Bangladesh Defence Forum
    Replies:
    2
    Views:
    323
    Bilal9
    Jan 18, 2019
Loading...
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 4 (Users: 1, Guests: 3)
  1. NaqsheYaar