Incredible pics of US stealth bombers who use call-sign ‘DEATH’ soaring over White Cliffs of Dover

Stunning images show RAF fighter jets training alongside US stealth bombers as they fly past South Foreland Lighthouse near Dover

A USAF B-2 soars over the English countryside

The jets soar over Dover in the joint mission Credit: UK MOD

The aircraft are flying together for the first time in the UKCredit: UK MOD

The F-35B superjets have a maximum speed of 1.6 times the speed of soundCredit: UK MOD

A B-2 can drop as many as 80 independently guided weapons on a single missionCredit: UK MOD

The jets are currently deployed at RAF Fairford in GloucestershireCredit: UK MOD

The b-2 bomber will carry out a series of training activities in EuropeCredit: SWNS:South West News Service

They will remain at RAF Fairford during the next monthCredit: SWNS:South West News Service