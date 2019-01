Kings of cocaine: how the Albanian mafia seized control of the UK drugs trade

Albanian crime gangs used the threat of violence – and commercial savvy – to take over the UK cocaine market.

One of Hellbanianz’s slickly made drill rap videos, set on the Gascoigne estate in Barking, east London.

Seizures of cocaine have risen as the drug has flooded into the UK in recent years.

A Cocaine grower in Colombia. The Albanian gangs have negotiated directly with the producers, enabling them to slash the price of the drug.